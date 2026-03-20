Spots Filling Fast: Register Now For 2026 Cucamonga Classic Car Show

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Registrations now open for the annual Cucamonga Classic Car Show 2026.

With exhibitor spaces expected to fill quickly, classic car owners are encouraged to secure their spot now for the 2026 Cucamonga Classic Car Show, hosted on historic Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga. The popular annual event will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sycamore Inn.

Registration is open through June 15, 2026 - or until capacity is reached - and demand is already building for what is widely recognized as one of Southern California's most enjoyable community car shows.

A nominal registration fee applies, and vehicle owners can register here for the Cucamonga Classic Car Show.

Each year, the show features a wide variety of pre-1980s classics, custom builds, and vintage vehicles. Twelve standout vehicles will be selected and featured in the 2027 Cucamonga Service Station calendar.

Open to the public at no cost, the event will include over 100 classic cars, along with music, food, vendors, and raffle prizes. Vendor inquiries can be directed to....

“The Cucamonga Classic Car Show brings together automotive passion, community spirit, and the heritage of Route 66,” said Anthony Gonzalez, President.“It's a day where the community and car culture come together in a very special way.”

The show continues to grow each year, drawing car enthusiasts and families alike to celebrate the legacy of Route 66 in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Hosted by Route 66 Inland Empire California (IECA), the event supports the preservation of the Cucamonga Service Station Route 66 Museum, operated entirely by volunteers and supported through community donations.