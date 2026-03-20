Greenpal Reports 340% Surge In Lawn Care Bookings As Spring Season Begins

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Total bookings grew 340% month-over-month. Average mow price ranges $25–$72 across markets. Houston leads with 30,000+ bookings, followed by Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Tampa. Platform rating is 4.85/5 with 96% positive customer reviews.

GreenPal, the leading online marketplace connecting homeowners with local lawn care professionals, is reporting a dramatic increase in lawn care service demand as homeowners across the United States prepare their yards for the spring season.

According to new platform data, total bookings jumped from 75,586 in the previous 30-day period to 332,648 in the last 30 days, representing a 340% increase in overall demand. This surge reflects homeowners' growing preference for convenient, on-demand lawn care services during the busiest season of the year.

Total bookings increased by approximately 340% month-over-month

The average price per mow ranges from $25 to $72, depending on market

Houston leads all cities with over 30,000 bookings, followed by Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and Tampa

The platform maintains a strong average customer rating of 4.85 out of 5

Over 96% of customer reviews are positive, reflecting excellent satisfaction



“As spring arrives, we're seeing a significant increase in homeowners turning to digital platforms for lawn care,” said Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal.“People are looking for fast, reliable, and hassle-free ways to maintain their yards during the busiest season of the year.”

The surge in bookings is strongest in southern markets, with Houston, Nashville, and Orlando leading the trend. These cities are experiencing the highest demand growth, reflecting both population growth and an increasing reliance on digital platforms for essential home services.

Homeowners should consider booking early as the spring season progresses. The spike in demand may lead to higher competition for top-rated service providers. Using verified platforms with transparent pricing and customer reviews, like GreenPal, ensures homeowners get reliable service quickly.

The high customer satisfaction rating of 4.85 demonstrates that homeowners are increasingly finding value in using digital platforms for lawn care needs, prioritizing convenience, reliability, and consistency.

Spring has historically been the busiest period for lawn care services, and this year's surge highlights how consumer behavior is shifting toward on-demand digital solutions. The platform's data shows that more homeowners are proactively preparing their yards, scheduling multiple services, and seeking high-quality providers earlier than ever before.

GreenPal is an online marketplace that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals for services such as lawn mowing, yard maintenance, and landscaping. Operating across hundreds of cities in the United States, the platform has facilitated millions of lawn care services while maintaining high standards for reliability and customer satisfaction.