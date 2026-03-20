Exploring The World Of Enchantment Of Serbian Rock Virtuoso Igor Lisul Through His New Lyrical Guitar Ballad Instrumental Album

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Kikinda, Serbia - March the 4th, 2026 - Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases his new instrumental album "Into The Unknown", a collection of 10 gentle and peaceful lyrical guitar ballads.

"Into The Unknown" presents a sequence of intimate instrumental stories that explore life's emotional

landscape - love, fear, struggle, hope, joy and celebration. Track titles such as "Always In My Memory,"

"Chasing The Shadows," "Mystic Fog" and "Winter Carnival" reflect the album's cinematic mood and Lisul's focus on melodic expression over technical flash. Each piece is crafted to stand alone as a vivid, reflective scene while contributing to the album's overall narrative of human experience.

A self-taught musician from Kikinda, Lisul began playing guitar at age 10 and developed his distinctive

soloing style through disciplined practice and years on the regional circuit in Vojvodina. He reached

national audiences in 2010 as a finalist on Serbia's Got Talent and continued to earn recognition in

competitions and gallery exhibits through the early 2010s. Lisul marks 2020 as the true turning point of his career with the release of Pages Of Our Lives. Since then he has released multiple albums, EPs and singles, and earned coverage in online music publications. In 2024 he expanded into publishing with the e-book Guitar Ballads and the instructional course School of Rock, both available on Amazon.

"Into The Unknown is my attempt to put quiet moments into sound," Lisul said. "These songs are not about showcasing speed - they're about telling the small stories we all carry. I want listeners to find a place to

breathe, remember and feel."

"Into The Unknown" continues Lisul's trajectory toward intimate instrumental storytelling, offering accessible melodies and restrained arrangements that highlight guitar tone and mood. The album is intended for longtime fans of Lisul's work and new listeners seeking contemplative music without lyrics. Distribution covers major streaming platforms and digital retailers. To take a listen to this release, check out the smart-link below:

About Igor Lisul: Igor Lisul is a left-handed rock guitarist and composer from Kikinda, Serbia. A self-taught player who began music studies at age 10, Lisul built his career through regional touring and national

competition appearances before focusing on solo instrumental work. He has released multiple full-length

albums, EPs and singles, and published instructional and creative works on Amazon. Lisul is known for

melodic, emotionally driven guitar compositions that blend rock sensibility with balladic restraint.

