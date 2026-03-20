Grayscale Files S-1 For Hyperliquid ETF, Expanding Crypto ETF Field

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Grayscale has moved to bring a spot Hyperliquid exchange-traded fund to market, filing for a product that would track the Hyperliquid (HYPE ) token and potentially trade on Nasdaq under the ticker GHYP if approved. The filing positions Grayscale alongside Bitwise and 21Shares in pursuing a dedicated on-exchange vehicle tied to Hyperliquid's perpetual futures protocol and associated assets.

The company's S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission confirms Coinbase as the custodian for the proposed ETF, though it does not disclose a management fee for GHYP. Notably, Grayscale indicates in the filing that staking rewards could be added to the ETF in the future, provided certain conditions are met.

Grayscale filed an S-1 with the SEC for a spot Hyperliquid ETF (GHYP) that would trade on Nasdaq if approved, marking a continued push by traditional asset managers into tokenized, 24/7-trading instruments. Coinbase is named as the custodian, but no management fee for the proposed ETF is disclosed in the filing. The filing leaves open the possibility of incorporating staking rewards into GHYP later, subject to regulatory and other conditions. Hyperliquid remains a dominant force in perpetual futures trading, with weekly volumes typically ranging from $40 billion to $100 billion, according to DeFiLlama data, while total weekly perps volume hovers between $125 billion and $300 billion this year.

Key takeawaysGrayscale's Hyperliquid bet and what it signals for investors

The S-1 filing outlines a strategy for offering a spot ETF that would provide direct exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem through the HYPE token. If cleared by regulators, GHYP would give investors a traditional market access path to a crypto-native instrument designed to track the price movements of Hyperliquid's tokenized futures protocol. Grayscale's choice of Nasdaq as a potential listing venue reflects a broader trend of bridging traditional exchanges with crypto-native assets, aiming to attract institutional participants seeking regulated, familiar trading rails.

Crucially, the document confirms Coinbase as the ETF's custodian, anchoring the product to a widely used on-ramp and custody provider in the crypto ecosystem. However, the filing does not reveal a management fee, leaving a key detail for future disclosure and regulatory review.

Beyond current exposure, Grayscale notes a potential expansion: staking rewards could be integrated into GHYP at a later date if certain conditions are satisfied. That possibility would offer an additional yield channel for investors, on top of potential price appreciation of the HYPE token. The idea of staking-enabled ETFs has floated around in contemporaneous filings by peers, signaling growing appetite for yield-bearing crypto products among institutional issuers.

Hyperliquid's enduring role in the perpetuals market

Hyperliquid has established itself as a central venue for perpetual futures trading, a niche that blends crypto assets with continuous, derivatives-like exposure. Even as weekly trading volume for the platform cooled from its August peak, DeFi analytics show Hyperliquid handling between roughly $40 billion and $100 billion in weekly volume, keeping it at the top among perps platforms. DeFiLlama's data corroborates Hyperliquid's dominant position in the space, even as newer entrants emerged in 2025-Aster, Lighter, and edgeX-each carving out their own slices of the market but typically handling far less weekly volume than Hyperliquid.

Industry observers note that the broader perps market continues to move in sizable increments. Total weekly perps trading volume for the sector has hovered roughly between $125 billion and $300 billion this year, still well above levels from a year ago and signaling sustained demand for tokenized leverage and cross-asset exposure, particularly in a 24/7 trading environment that Hyperliquid helps to showcase.

Grayscale's filing arrives amid a wave of interest in Hyperliquid-linked products from other asset managers. Bitwise filed for its own Hyperliquid spot ETF last year and amended the prospectus in December to include staking, while 21Shares signaled in its October filing that staking could be incorporated at a later date. These filings collectively illustrate a broader push to bring synthetic, crypto-native trading paradigms into regulated, exchange-traded formats that would be palatable to traditional financial audiences.

What to watch next

Regulatory review will determine whether GHYP can proceed to a Nasdaq listing. Investors should monitor not only the SEC's assessment of the product's structure and disclosures but also how Grayscale and other issuers address staking provisions, which could add yield opportunities while introducing new considerations around risk, custody, and volatility. As Hyperliquid and its competitors evolve, readers should track whether staking becomes a standard feature across spot Hyperliquid ETFs and how market liquidity and regulatory expectations shape those trajectories.

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