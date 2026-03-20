Eid Celebrations Begin In Delhi Devotees Offer Prayers At Jama Masjid

Following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the mosque premises and surrounding streets of Old Delhi were filled with worshippers, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

A massive crowd of devotees and shoppers on Friday gathered at the Jama Masjid and its surrounding markets to make final purchases for Eid al-Fitr.

Security Measures Heightened in Delhi

Meanwhile, on Friday night, the Delhi Police strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid al-Fitr. People also offered 'Alvida Namaz' in Delhi's Jama Masjid, ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items. Security was also heightened near the Uttam Nagar East metro station.

The development comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the area in apprehension of violence during Eid.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a response. The court also directed to keep the Police arrangement till the festival of Ram Navami.

The matter is listed for further hearing on April 6.

Nationwide Preparations and Greetings

The Muslim community around the country is gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr tomorrow. People in large numbers offered namaz on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan in the Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar in Jaipur.