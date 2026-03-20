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US Permits Temporary Sale Of Iranian Oil Stranded At Sea As Crude Tops $112 A Barrel Amid Middle East Conflict

US Permits Temporary Sale Of Iranian Oil Stranded At Sea As Crude Tops $112 A Barrel Amid Middle East Conflict


2026-03-20 10:07:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday said that Washington is opening up the sale of some Iranian oil and petrochemical products currently stranded at sea, as energy prices shot up amid an escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

Bessent said in a post on X that his department was issuing a temporary authorisation permitting the sale of the stranded Iranian oil.

“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” he wrote in a post on X.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
    The US Treasury's decision is a strategic move to address rising energy prices. The authorization is temporary and specifically targets stranded Iranian oil. The situation highlights the impact of geopolitical tensions on global oil markets.

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