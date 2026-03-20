US Permits Temporary Sale Of Iranian Oil Stranded At Sea As Crude Tops $112 A Barrel Amid Middle East Conflict
Bessent said in a post on X that his department was issuing a temporary authorisation permitting the sale of the stranded Iranian oil.
“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” he wrote in a post on X.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)Key Takeaways
- The US Treasury's decision is a strategic move to address rising energy prices. The authorization is temporary and specifically targets stranded Iranian oil. The situation highlights the impact of geopolitical tensions on global oil markets.
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