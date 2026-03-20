Humanity's Last City Faces An Ancient Intelligence In New Sci-Fi Thriller City In Space

MENAFN - GetNews)



A gripping interstellar novel exploring survival, perception, and first contact

March 20, 2026 - Acclaimed sci-fi author Rick Goldman announces the release of his latest novel, City in Space, a thought-provoking space opera that blends high-concept science fiction with psychological tension and philosophical depth.

Set in a distant future where Earth has already been lost to a dying sun, City in Space follows humanity's desperate attempt to survive among the stars. A massive asteroid-turned-metropolis known as Destiny carries thousands of survivors on a centuries-long journey toward Alpha Centauri - humanity's last hope for a new home.

But survival is only the beginning.

A Signal That Changes Everything

When Destiny's crew intercepts a mysterious transmission from an ancient structure known only as The Beacon, their mission shifts from exploration to confrontation.

What initially appears to be a signal quickly reveals itself as something far more unsettling:



It manipulates perception

It influences emotions and behavior It blurs the line between thought and control



As crew members begin to experience psychological disturbances and unexplained behavioral changes, the question becomes unavoidable:

Is humanity making first contact - or being rewritten?

“It reads minds, manipulates perception, and lures targets into deadly traps.”

A Story Beyond Space Battles

Unlike traditional sci-fi epics, City in Space focuses not just on technology or combat, but on the fragile systems that hold civilization together:



Governance inside a sealed interstellar society

The psychological toll of generational space travel

Trust, control, and the limits of human autonomy First contact as a mystery, not a war



The novel challenges readers to consider:

What happens when the greatest threat to humanity isn't destruction - but influence?

A Cast Driven by Survival and Discovery

At the center of the story is Sci Stephens, a brilliant but socially isolated scientist whose connection to The Beacon may hold the key to understanding it - or unleashing it.

Alongside him are military leaders, engineers, and explorers navigating not only deep space, but the growing uncertainty within their own minds.

For Readers Who Think Beyond the Stars

City in Space is written for readers who crave intelligent, immersive science fiction - fans of:



First contact mysteries

Generation ship narratives

Psychological sci-fi thrillers Thought-driven space exploration stories



It is a novel that rewards curiosity, challenges assumptions, and lingers long after the final page.

Availability

City in Space will be available starting March 23, 2026, through major online retailers, including Amazon.

About Rick Goldman

Rick Goldman is a science fiction author focused on exploring the intersection of technology, psychology, and human survival. His work combines speculative science with deeply human storytelling, creating narratives that are as intellectually engaging as they are emotionally resonant.