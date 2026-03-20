Booze Before Beds? Young Brits Pick Holidays By The Price Of A Pint

LONDON, UK - New data from global hospitality brand Generator reveals that cheap alcohol continues to play a decisive role in travel decisions for young Brits, influencing destination, accommodation and spending while on holiday.

Across 18–34-year-olds, almost half (45%) of all who were surveyed say alcohol prices actively shape their travel choices, emphasising the importance of drinking culture in Gen Z travel even as conversations around sobriety grow louder. Throughout 2025, across Generator's global portfolio guests enjoyed 2 million pints of beer, and over half a million cocktails, highlighting alcohol is still a key factor in deciding travel destinations.

Among Gen Z and even Millennials, alcohol pricing remains a significant factor in how trips are planned. Nearly half (45%) of all who were surveyed say the cost of alcohol influences the country they choose to visit, while 43% of all who were surveyed say they have selected accommodation specifically because it offered cheaper booze. At Paramount Times Square – A Generator Hotel, the volume of alcohol sold saw a huge jump in 2025, with an increase of 62% compared to 2024, while Generator Dublin saw a 17% increase and Generator Madrid saw an 11% increase. Therefore, alcohol is not simply part of the holiday experience, but a consideration factored in before a trip is even booked.

Men are consistently more likely to prioritise alcohol when travelling, showcasing a strong gender divide, with more than a third (35%) of all men surveyed admitted that cheap booze influences their choice of destination. The same pattern appears in accommodation choices with 33% of men preferring accommodation that provides attractive drink prices. Location also plays a clear role in how alcohol shapes travel decisions, while those living in Greater London are the most likely to choose a destination based on the availability of cheap alcohol (41%), compared to other areas of the UK.

Annajane Güzel, Vice President of Marketing at Generator & Freehand Hotels said:“There's a lot of conversation right now around sobriety and changing attitudes to alcohol, particularly among Gen Z; but this data shows that when it comes to travel, alcohol prices still play a meaningful role in decision-making. For many young travellers, this isn't an afterthought - it actively shapes choices around the destination, accommodation and budget well before a trip begins.”

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The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2000 UK citizens, between 28.11.2025 - 01.12.2025.

About Generator

Founded in 1995, Generator is the leading boutique and lifestyle accommodation brand, with a portfolio spanning vibrant destinations including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Stockholm, Rome, and Venice. Pioneers of affordable lifestyle hospitality, Generator blends design-led spaces with dynamic social experiences, offering everything from stylish shared rooms to premium private suites, alongside lively bars, cafés, and unique event venues. In 2025, Generator was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management, strengthening its position as a global hospitality leader and supporting continued international growth.