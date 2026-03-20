Santa Fe Headshot Photographer Casey Addason Photography Launches Expanded Corporate Headshot And Portrait Services For Businesses And Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews) "A headshot that looks like a conference lanyard is working against you," said Casey Addason. "The goal is an image that looks like you on your best day - not a version of you that held a pose for thirty seconds."Santa Fe headshot photographer Casey Addason Photography now offers on-location corporate headshot sessions, team photo packages, LinkedIn portraits, and personal branding photography for executives, attorneys, real estate professionals, and creative professionals throughout Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

SANTA FE, NM - Casey Addason Photography, a documentary photography studio based in Santa Fe, has expanded its corporate headshot and portrait services to meet growing demand from professionals, businesses, and organizations throughout northern New Mexico. The studio now offers individual headshot sessions, team packages, and personal branding sessions tailored for attorneys, executives, real estate agents, financial advisors, healthcare professionals, and creative consultants across Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Individual headshot sessions start at $350 and include a pre-session consultation, direction throughout the shoot, and a private online gallery delivered within two weeks. Sessions take place on location - in the historic Santa Fe district, along the Railyard, on Canyon Road, or at Museum Hill - using natural light and architecture that reinforces a professional yet distinctly New Mexico identity.

Team headshot packages start at $75 per person with a five-person minimum. For larger teams, Casey Addason Photography sets up a portable studio at the client's office or event space and runs efficient 10-to-15-minute rotations per person, delivering consistent, coordinated headshots without pulling staff out for a full day. Organizations have used this format for law firm associate portraits, real estate brokerage rebrands, medical practice websites, and company LinkedIn page overhauls.

Personal branding sessions are designed for professionals who need more than a single headshot - executives, speakers, consultants, and coaches who want a library of images across multiple looks, locations, and use cases. Personal branding packages start at $650 and include multiple outfit changes, indoor and outdoor setups, and a full gallery of edited images formatted for LinkedIn, speaker bios, press kits, and social media.

"A headshot that looks like a conference lanyard is working against you," said Casey Addason, founder. "The goal is an image that looks like you on your best day - not a version of you that held a pose for thirty seconds."

Santa Fe's professional landscape - including its thriving legal, real estate, nonprofit, and government sectors - has made corporate portraiture an increasingly active part of Casey Addason Photography's work. The Albuquerque market, with its large medical, tech, and financial services presence, is also served for both individual and team headshot projects.

All headshot sessions include photo and video options. Short self-introduction clips formatted for LinkedIn and professional websites can be added to any session. Casey Addason Photography also photographs and films corporate retreats, office milestones, ribbon cuttings, and company events throughout Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

For headshot sessions and team packages: addasonphoto

Contact:... | (607) 237-6802 | addasonphoto | @caseyaddason