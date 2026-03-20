Santa Fe Event Photographer And Videographer Casey Addason Photography Expands Corporate And Private Event Coverage Statewide

MENAFN - GetNews) "Corporate events produce content that organizations use for years - in annual reports, on websites, in pitch decks," said Casey Addason. "Every package includes both photo and video because businesses need both."Santa Fe event photographer and videographer Casey Addason Photography now offers dedicated photo and video packages for corporate conferences, nonprofit galas, retreats, ribbon cuttings, and private events throughout New Mexico.

SANTA FE, NM - Casey Addason Photography has expanded its event photography and videography services to meet growing demand from businesses, nonprofits, and event planners across New Mexico. The Santa Fe-based studio now provides combined photo and video coverage for corporate conferences, galas, nonprofit fundraisers, retreats, ribbon cuttings, brand activations, and private events - delivering same-day social media selects, edited highlight reels, and full commercial usage rights.

Santa Fe's event calendar has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increased activity at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, corporate retreats at Bishop's Lodge and Four Seasons Rancho Encantado, and a robust nonprofit fundraiser season. Casey Addason Photography has covered events at each of these venues, as well as at Tamaya Resort, Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque, and private properties throughout northern New Mexico.

Event coverage includes both photo and video as a standard deliverable. Photo galleries are typically delivered within two weeks. Video highlight reels - edited to two to four minutes and formatted for web and social media - are delivered within three to four weeks. Organizations receive full commercial usage rights with no per-image fees, allowing unrestricted use across websites, annual reports, press materials, and marketing campaigns.

Same-day social media selects are available for events where real-time coverage is a priority. A curated set of edited images can be delivered within hours of the event's close, giving communications teams content to post while the event is still top of mind for attendees.

"Corporate events produce content that organizations use for years - in annual reports, on websites, in pitch decks," said Casey Addason. "Every package includes both photo and video because businesses need both, and having them match visually matters."

Casey Addason Photography works with a range of clients including law firms, medical practices, government agencies, arts organizations, and technology companies. The studio is experienced with multi-day conference coverage, large-format galas, and intimate executive retreat photography throughout Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Event coverage packages are structured for flexibility. Smaller events and half-day engagements are quoted individually. Multi-day conferences and large-scale productions are available with custom rates. Rush delivery and live-event highlight reels can be arranged with advance notice. All quotes and requests for availability are returned within one business day.

Casey Addason Photography serves Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, and the full northern New Mexico corridor for event photography and videography. For bookings and availability: addasonphoto

Contact:... | (607) 237-6802 | addasonphoto | @caseyaddason