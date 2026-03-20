Santa Fe Wedding Photographer And Videographer Casey Addason Photography Offers Combined Photo And Video For Weddings And Elopements Across New Mexico

MENAFN - GetNews) "When one person handles both photo and video, the couple doesn't spend their wedding day managing two separate vendors with competing angles," said Casey Addason. "The film and the photographs share the same visual language."Santa Fe wedding photographer and videographer Casey Addason Photography now offers combined photo and video packages for couples across New Mexico - one artist covering both mediums for a consistent visual style from ceremony through reception.

SANTA FE, NM - Casey Addason Photography, a documentary wedding photography and videography studio in Santa Fe, now offers combined photo and video packages for couples planning weddings and elopements throughout New Mexico. Packages start at $4,800 for a full wedding day with both photo and video, and at $2,200 for elopements. The studio has documented weddings at more than 50 New Mexico venues, including Bishop's Lodge, Four Seasons Rancho Encantado, La Fonda on the Plaza, Ghost Ranch, El Monte Sagrado in Taos, and The Mystic.

The combined photo and video approach eliminates the coordination challenge that arises when couples hire separate photographers and videographers. With a single artist handling both mediums, the wedding film and photographs share a consistent visual language - the same perspective, the same aesthetic, the same approach to light and composition. Couples spend less of their wedding day managing vendors and more of it present in the experience.

Video deliverables include a full ceremony edit, a four-to-six minute highlight film, and short social media clips formatted for Instagram and Facebook. All footage is color-graded to match the photographic style of the gallery. Photo deliverables include all edited images from the full day - getting ready, ceremony, portraits, and reception - delivered via private online gallery within six to eight weeks.

All combined packages include commercial usage rights with no per-image licensing fees and no restrictions on printing or sharing. Engagement session add-ons are available for couples who want to build comfort in front of the camera before their wedding day.

"When one person handles both photo and video, the couple doesn't spend their wedding day managing two separate vendors with competing angles," said Casey Addason. "The film and the photographs share the same visual language - because they came from the same set of eyes."

Casey Addason Photography works at key northern New Mexico venues including Sunrise Springs, Museum Hill, Tent Rocks, Diablo Canyon, and private ranch properties throughout the region. The studio is experienced with outdoor ceremonies in variable high-desert weather and works without flash whenever possible to preserve the ambient quality of light.

The studio is LGBTQ+ friendly and currently booking 2026 and 2027 weddings and elopements. Destination couples planning New Mexico weddings from out of state are welcome - the studio offers virtual consultations and handles logistics coordination for couples traveling to the region.

For combined wedding photo and video packages: addasonphoto

Contact:... | (607) 237-6802 | addasonphoto | @caseyaddason