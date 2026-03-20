Award-Winning Healing Guide“Life After Narcissists It's Time To Be Happy Again” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

Life After Narcissists; It's Time to be Happy Again by Tracey-Lee Hogan has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing the book's powerful contribution to women's healing, recovery, and self-reclamation after narcissistic relationships.

In this compassionate and deeply grounded work, Hogan offers readers a trauma-informed guide for understanding the confusing, diminishing, and often quietly humiliating dynamics of narcissistic abuse. Written for women seeking clarity, validation, and genuine recovery, the book explores both subtle and overt patterns of narcissistic behaviour, the emotional and physiological effects of these relationships, and the complex reality of leaving them.

Blending lived experience with more than three decades of professional expertise, Hogan leads readers through a journey of recognition, understanding, and healing. The book begins with her own raw and honest story, alongside composite portraits of women from diverse backgrounds whose experiences reveal strikingly similar patterns of confusion, self-doubt, and loss of trust in themselves. It then moves into an evidence-based exploration of narcissistic dynamics, explaining how these relationships can impact perception, identity, decision-making, and emotional regulation. In its final section, the book turns toward recovery, guiding readers through the process of rebuilding self-trust, regulating the nervous system, reconnecting with the body, and learning to feel safe within themselves again.

The Literary Titan review praised Life After Narcissists as“a three-part blend of memoir, psychoeducation, and practical recovery guidance,” highlighting Hogan's ability to combine emotional honesty with clinical insight. The review also commended the book's direct, clear writing and its grounded, compassionate approach to a subject that is often misunderstood or oversimplified. Literary Titan noted that the book will especially resonate with readers who want more than vague encouragement and are looking for a serious, informed guide that validates both their feelings and their nervous system.

Life After Narcissists; It's Time to be Happy Again is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers looking for a compassionate, clinically informed guide to healing after narcissistic relationships are encouraged to order their copy today and begin the journey back to self-trust, peace, and happiness.

Hogan's work is also shaped by her own personal journey. In discussing what first led her to understand the connection between childhood experiences and adult relationships, she has shared that the deeper realization came only after years of reflection and research into narcissistic abuse. That personal reckoning, combined with her professional background, became the foundation for the book and her broader healing framework.

A key theme in Life After Narcissists; It's Time to be Happy Again is the recognition of the subtle forms of devaluation that often go unnoticed in harmful relationships. Hogan points to the disguised insult delivered“as a joke” as one of the early warning signs many women minimize, especially when they are told they are“too sensitive” or“overly dramatic.” By naming these patterns with clarity and care, the book helps readers understand that their confusion was never a personal failing, but a response to prolonged manipulation and relational trauma.

At the heart of the book is a hopeful message: happiness is possible again. For some women, that happiness may look like rediscovering who they are and what they want from life. For others, it may mean establishing healthy boundaries, feeling safe in social settings, or finally experiencing peace and calm instead of constant hypervigilance. Hogan's work reminds readers that wholeness, agency, and joy are not out of reach. They can be rebuilt through informed, compassionate healing.

With its combination of memoir, trauma-informed education, and practical recovery tools, Life After Narcissists; It's Time to be Happy Again stands as both a validating companion and a meaningful resource for women ready to reclaim themselves after narcissistic abuse. The Literary Titan Book Award further affirms the book's significance as an important voice in the conversation around trauma, recovery, and emotional wellbeing.

About the Author

Tracey Hogan is a naturopath, nutritionist, herbalist, homeopath, and clinical hypnotherapist with 33 years of experience in clinical practice and research and development. An industry expert in herbal medicine and naturopathy, she has supported clients with a wide range of health and wellbeing concerns, developed best-selling supplements for leading health brands, and spoken internationally on health-related topics. Following her own lived experience of narcissistic abuse, Hogan turned her research lens inward and created the Hogan Method, a holistic nervous system reset protocol tailored specifically to survivors of narcissistic abuse. Passionate about helping others heal, she now supports women in resetting their bodies, reclaiming their lives, and finding lasting recovery through informed, compassionate care.