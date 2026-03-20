Impact Roofing & Construction Showcases Full-Service Capabilities As A Leading Local Construction Company In The CSRA

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"Impact Roofing & Construction offers interior and exterior construction services for clients across the CSRA, such as this outdoor patio."Homeowners and property owners searching for a dependable local construction company in the Augusta area continue to turn to Impact Roofing & Construction, a trusted, family-owned general contractor known for delivering high-quality craftsmanship across a wide range of residential and commercial construction services.

With more than 20 years of experience serving the CSRA, Impact Roofing & Construction has built a reputation for reliability, attention to detail and customer-focused service. As a fully licensed general contractor, the company provides comprehensive construction solutions designed to improve functionality, enhance aesthetics and increase long-term property value.

Comprehensive Construction Services for Homes and Businesses

Impact Roofing & Construction offers a full suite of construction services tailored to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses throughout Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Aiken, and surrounding communities. From renovations to new builds, the company manages each project with precision and care.

Core construction services include:



Renovations & Remodeling – Kitchen upgrades, bathroom remodels, and full-home transformations designed to modernize and improve living spaces

Home & Property Additions – Custom room additions, offices, and outbuildings that expand usable space and increase property value

Windows & Doors Installation – Energy-efficient upgrades that enhance curb appeal, insulation, and security

Sunrooms & Screen Rooms – Custom indoor-outdoor living spaces designed for comfort, natural light, and year-round enjoyment Patio Covers & Outdoor Living Spaces – Functional and stylish outdoor enhancements, including patio covers and outdoor kitchens

In addition to these services, Impact Roofing & Construction also specializes in roofing, gutters, siding, and complete exterior improvements, making them a one-stop solution for residential and commercial construction needs.

Custom Home Construction Built Around Your Vision

As a full-service local construction company, Impact Roofing & Construction also provides custom home construction services for clients ready to build from the ground up. Their team works closely with homeowners through every phase of the process-from design and planning to construction and finishing-ensuring each home reflects the client's vision, lifestyle, and budget.

Whether building a new primary residence, guest house or specialty structure such as a pole barn or workshop, the company combines craftsmanship with thoughtful design to deliver long-lasting results.

A Trusted Name in Local Construction

Impact Roofing & Construction is proud to be a locally owned and operated company serving the greater Augusta area. Their commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction has made them a preferred choice for homeowners seeking a reliable construction partner.

From small upgrades to large-scale builds, the company approaches every project with the same goal: to leave each property better than they found it.

Schedule a Consultation

Homeowners looking for a trusted local construction company in Augusta, GA and the surrounding CSRA are encouraged to contact Impact Roofing & Construction for a consultation.

About Impact Roofing & Construction

Impact Roofing & Construction is a family-owned, full-service general contractor based in Martinez, Georgia. Serving Augusta and the surrounding CSRA, the company specializes in roofing, renovations, additions, and custom construction projects, delivering high-quality results backed by years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction.