MENAFN - GetNews) In a significant move for Belize's regional economic standing, Dr. Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank, and Dustin Rennie, Director of RE/MAX Belize, have been officially appointed as members of the Caribbean Council.

This appointment signals a new chapter for Belizean representation within the Caribbean Council, a prestigious London-based organization dedicated to fostering trade, investment, and development across the Caribbean and Central America. By bringing together leaders from the financial and real estate sectors, the Council aims to strengthen the bridge between international capital and Caribbean opportunities.







Dustin Rennie: A Catalyst for Investment & Real Estate Growth

Dustin Rennie is an award-winning Caribbean real estate and investment expert. Dustin specializes in offshore investment strategies, tourism projects, and commercial development.

As a member of the Caribbean Council, Dustin Rennie brings a leading authority on Belize real estate and Belize investment opportunities, known for his analytical,“numbers-first” approach to the Caribbean real estate market.

As a top-producing real estate professional, Dustin Rennie has been instrumental in attracting international investors to Belize. His membership in the Council emphasizes his commitment to sustainable tourism and infrastructure development, ensuring that Belize remains a primary destination for institutional real estate capital.

Dustin Rennie Caribbean Council

Dr. Luigi Wewege: A Titan of International Banking

As the head of Caye International Bank, based on Ambergris Caye, Dr. Luigi Wewege has transformed the institution into the largest international bank in Belize. A recognized global thought leader and author of The Digital Banking Revolution, Wewege brings a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of offshore banking and digital transformation. His role on the Council will focus on modernizing financial systems and promoting Belize as a transparent, well-regulated financial hub.

Why This is Significant for Belize

The inclusion of Rennie and Wewege in the Caribbean Council is more than a personal achievement; it is a strategic win for the nation:



Global Visibility: Their presence provides Belize with an international "stamp of approval," signaling to global investors that the country is aligned with international standards of governance and transparency.

Economic Diplomacy: Members act as a collective voice for the Caribbean business community, engaging directly with high-ranking government officials and multilateral organizations.

Strategic Positioning: As Belize sits at the intersection of CARICOM and SICA (Central America), these leaders are uniquely positioned to advocate for Belize as a strategic bridge for cross-border commerce. Infrastructure & Sustainability: The appointment follows their recent participation in the CAF International Economic Forum, where they advocated for large-scale infrastructure funding to support climate resilience and the "blue economy" in Belize.



Membership in the Caribbean Council represents far more than a networking opportunity," said Dr. Wewege. "It is about shaping policy, reducing trade barriers, and ensuring Belize is not just seen as a 'hidden gem,' but as a competitive leader in the global market."

About the Caribbean Council:

The Caribbean Council is a long-established trade and investment membership organization. It supports its members by providing high-level networking, intelligence, and advocacy to promote sustainable economic development across the Caribbean region.

Learn More & Connect Online:



Caribbean Council Profile:

RE/MAX Belize: Dustin Rennie Personal Website: