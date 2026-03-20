1St Choice Junk Removal Launches Redesigned Website To Better Serve Catawba County Residents And Businesses

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Hickory-based junk removal company unveils a faster, more user-friendly site packed with local service information and easy online booking

HICKORY, N.C. - March 20, 2026 - 1st Choice Junk Removal Inc., Catawba County's locally owned and certified junk removal company, today announced the launch of a fully redesigned website at 1stchoicejunkremovalnc. The updated site is designed to help homeowners, property managers, and business owners across greater Catawba County quickly learn about available services, find answers to common questions, and request a free estimate with ease.







The redesigned website features a streamlined layout, improved mobile performance, and dedicated informational pages covering the full range of services offered by 1st Choice Junk Removal - including residential and commercial junk removal, large item removal, estate cleanouts, eviction and foreclosure cleanouts, hoarder cleanup services, and storm recovery. New educational content walks visitors through what to expect from a professional junk removal appointment and clarifies which items the company accepts, from appliances and electronics to construction debris and yard waste.

“Our new site is built with our customers in mind. It's easier to use, faster to book, and full of helpful answers to common questions. We want to make junk removal simple and stress-free.” - Brian Herndon, Co-Owner, 1st Choice Junk Removal Inc.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Brian and Jessica Herndon, 1st Choice Junk Removal has built a reputation in the Hickory area for professional, courteous service and upfront, transparent pricing. The company serves a broad range of clients - from individual homeowners tackling spring cleaning to real estate agents preparing properties for sale - and operates as a fully insured, North Carolina state-certified business.

The website redesign reflects the company's ongoing commitment to reducing the barriers that prevent residents and businesses from reclaiming their spaces. Along with the updated design, the site now includes an enhanced free quote request form, making it faster than ever for prospective customers to connect with a team member and schedule a free quote visit and pickup.

1st Choice Junk Removal provides timely service throughout Hickory and the surrounding Catawba County communities. The company offers free estimates on all services and prides itself on being a locally trusted name in responsible junk removal and hauling. To learn more, request a free estimate, or browse the new informational service pages, visit 1stchoicejunkremovalnc or call (828) 781-9745.

ABOUT 1ST CHOICE JUNK REMOVAL INC.

1st Choice Junk Removal Inc. is a locally owned and operated junk removal and hauling company serving Hickory, North Carolina, and the greater Catawba County area. Founded by Brian and Jessica Herndon, the company provides residential and commercial junk removal, large item removal, estate and hoarder cleanouts, eviction and foreclosure cleanouts, and storm recovery services. 1st Choice Junk Removal is a Catawba County certified, North Carolina state-insured business that takes pride in professional workmanship, transparent pricing, and service rooted in the local community. The company operates as a mobile, service-area business with no storefront location, bringing experienced, courteous crews directly to customers throughout the region. For more information, contact... or call (828) 781-9745.