North Park Spanish Style Home Sells $200K Over List Price After Drawing 150 Buyers And Eight Offers

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"Spanish-style home with detached casita in North Park, San Diego, sold $200,000 over asking price by the McT Real Estate Group"The McT Real Estate Group's targeted marketing strategy for a rare Spanish-style North Park home with a detached casita generated 150 buyer tours, 8 competitive offers, and a final sale price $200,000 above the list price.

McT Real Estate Group's targeted marketing strategy turns a rare property into one of the neighborhood's standout sales

A rare Spanish-style home in North Park, San Diego, sold for $200,000 above its asking price this month. The property sat on an oversized lot and included a detached one-bedroom casita, a setup hard to find in a neighborhood where most homes were built before 1940.

The listing agents at the McT Real Estate Group handled the sale from start to finish. Their approach went well beyond putting the home on the MLS and waiting for interest to roll in.

How the Sale Came Together

The team worked with the homeowners to prep the home, even while the sellers were on vacation. They then built a marketing plan around two things: the home itself and the neighborhood around it.

They produced a video that not only talked about what sellers love about living in North Park, but also what buyers love and look for: walkability, parks, and the community's feel. That video did double duty. It gave buyers a reason to care about both the property and the area.

Then they pushed the listing beyond San Diego. The property and video went out to buyers in New York, San Francisco, and several Midwest markets where demand for Southern California homes stays steady year-round.

Showings were limited to a short window. They had a few private showings, then opened it up to about 150 prospective buyers who walked through the home during the same period. The team set a firm date to review offers so every buyer knew the timeline.

Eight offers came in. The sellers picked one that gave them both a strong price and clean terms, closing $200,000 over list price.

What North Park Sellers Should Take Away from This

Homes in this part of San Diego don't sell on square footage alone. Most of the housing stock dates back to the early 1900s. Craftsman bungalows and Spanish Revival styles dominate the streets. That's part of the draw, but it also means older foundations, aging plumbing, and inspection surprises that can derail a deal if you're not ready.

“Buyers in North Park aren't just buying a house. They're buying into a neighborhood,” said Z McT-Contreras of McT Real Estate Group.“That's why the marketing has to tell both stories, the property and the community. One without the other doesn't get you eight offers.”

The result here came down to preparation. Knowing what to highlight, where to promote, and how to manage the timeline as interest builds.

About the McT Real Estate Group

The McT Real Estate Group has been active in North Park and surrounding San Diego neighborhoods for over two decades. They've closed more than 530+ transactions, mostly in North Park, and serve clients in English, Spanish, and Japanese. Their focus is on North Park and the surrounding metro communities, including South Park, University Heights, Golden Hill, and Normal Heights.

For more information, visit mctrealestategrou