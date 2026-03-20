BM Blockchain Announces New AI-Driven Infrastructure To Simplify Passive Dogecoin Earnings

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)



NEW YORK, USA - March 2026 - BM Blockchain, a leader in digital asset and blockchain services, is proud to announce the expansion of its AI computing power leasing and blockchain infrastructure services. This launch addresses the surging global demand for accessible crypto platforms and streamlined passive income models, specifically for users looking to engage with the Dogecoin (DOGE) ecosystem and other major digital assets. Bridging the Gap Between AI and Blockchain As the cryptocurrency economy evolves, BM Blockchain is at the forefront of a shift toward distributed computing environments. Our platform integrates advanced AI computing and automated systems to eliminate the technical barriers traditionally associated with digital asset participation. “Our goal is to provide a faster, simpler, and more convenient control panel that allows both novice and experienced users to access the crypto economy without complex hardware or technical setups.” Core Service Highlights BM Blockchain offers a scalable infrastructure designed for the modern digital economy:

Multi-Ecosystem Support: Seamless access to DOGE, BTC, XRP, SOL, USDT, and ETH.

Zero Technical Barriers: No specialized hardware or complex configuration is required from the user.

Automated Rewards: Efficient, automated distribution of rewards directly to user accounts. Scalable Models: Flexible infrastructure plans tailored for various levels of participation. Customizable AI Computing Plans To support diverse user needs, from blockchain analytics to digital infrastructure participation, we are offering several structured calculation plans:

Plan Entry Amount Term Daily Reward Total Return Starter Plan $200 1 Day $207 A15 Compute $1,200 2 Days A2 Cluster $3,600 3 Days GPU Node $8,000 2 Days $8,688 Hyd Compute $16,800 3 Days $19,572 (All figures based on 2026 infrastructure projections)

This platform reflects the industry-wide trend towards distributed computing environments, allowing users to access the digital asset ecosystem with a faster, simpler, and more convenient control panel without complex technical setups.



Supports access to the DOGE, BTC, XRP, SOL, USDT, and ETH ecosystems

No hardware or technical setup required

Automatic reward distribution

Scalable infrastructure model Designed for both novice and experienced users

To support onboarding, BM Blockchain currently provides a $108 signup bonus, allow new users to explore its services with minimal commitment.

Example Calculation Plan

To encourage wider adoption and allow users to explore our ecosystem with minimal commitment, BM Blockchain is currently offering a $108 signup activation bonus

BM Blockchain is a premier provider of digital asset and blockchain services, specializing in the integration of AI technologies to create user-friendly financial applications. By prioritizing accessibility and passive revenue generation, we are shaping the next generation of global crypto participation.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

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