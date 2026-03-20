Crypto News: Pepeto New Binance Executive Updates Following Shiba Inu Path And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's new Binance executive just delivered a major update on the exchange tools, and the presale response was the fastest capital inflow since launch. Over $8.23M raised, stages closing ahead of schedule, and wallet activity that crypto only produces when a project is approaching a breakout moment the market remembers for years. The crypto news around this Ethereum based project mirrors what surrounded Shiba Inu before it turned early holders into millionaires, and the Ethereum price prediction heading higher accelerates demand for everything built on the network.

This article explains what is happening inside this presale and why the largest wallets are treating it like the most important entry of 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto New Binance Executive Update Arrives as the Ethereum Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Case

Pepeto's exchange update from the new Binance executive advances the zero fee execution engine and AI driven contract screening to the final stage. The architecture processes trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through one protocol, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened with zero risks flagged. The real signal is the speed at which capital responded, with stages closing in days after the announcement, as such figures won't be part of a failing project.

The Ethereum price prediction supports everything building underneath. ETH trades at $2,130 after pulling back from its $4,951 all time high, and on-chain valuation metrics have dropped into the historical accumulation zone that preceded every major Ethereum rally according to CoinPedia. Standard Chartered holds a $4,000 year end target with a long term Ethereum price prediction reaching $10,000, and spot ETH ETFs recorded $157 million in inflows over two consecutive days according to CoinDesk. The largest stablecoin wallets on the network are sitting at all time highs in capital reserves, the highest on record, signaling capital parked and ready to deploy.

When Ethereum rises, every project on the network rides the wave. The ETH price outlook heading toward $10,000 means more volume, more users, and more capital flowing into the ecosystem. Analysts are pointing to the Ethereum based project Pepeto as one of the strongest opportunities to capture that wave, and what comes next makes it clear why.

Pepeto Follows the Shiba Inu Playbook With the Infrastructure SHIB Never Had

While the Ethereum price prediction strongly supports the potential of this ETH based project, there is another side behind the high demand on the presale. Pepeto's presale traction follows the exact pattern that preceded Shiba Inu's explosion, and the crypto news coverage is accelerating the same way. But here is where the comparison breaks in Pepeto's favor. Shiba Inu created billions with zero working products. The attention was real. The returns were real. And then the hype cooled and holders had nothing generating revenue underneath their position.

" The="" original="" Pepe="" cofounder="" is="" merging="" the="" meme="" energy="" that="" built="" an="" $11="" billion="" community="" with="" the="" exchange="" infrastructure="" our="" Binance="" executive="" designed,="" creating="" a="" new="" category="" in="" crypto="" where="" viral="" attention="" generates="" real="" revenue="" and="" that="" revenue="" flows="" permanently="" to="" the="" holders="" who="" believed="" first,"="" said="" a="" Pepeto="" team="" />

That revenue model separates this from every meme coin in history. Every trade sends fees permanently to presale wallets based on position size, meaning early holders earn from every transaction as long as the platform operates, while their early investments will be valued at a much higher figure after the binance listing. The Ethereum price prediction targets $10,000 for a 4.7x over years. Pepeto's listing compresses far higher multiples into a single event. The wallets entering this presale right now are committing serious capital, and that kind of money only moves when they are already sure about what is coming.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction is heading toward $10,000, the Binance executive on Pepeto's team just brought the exchange to its final stage, and the on-chain data above tells you everything you need to know about what happens next. Whale addresses are already deep inside this presale, committing the kind of capital that only enters when the outcome is calculated in large amounts and the timeline is short. While investors who tracked those movements early in every previous cycle are the ones who captured the returns every crypto investor dreams of, and the ones who waited a few days more spent the rest of that cycle regretting that decision.

Why exactly a few days more? History is full of reports about people who missed Shiba Inu's presale because they waited for one more signal, and then the Binance listing dropped without warning. That pattern is playing out right now with Pepeto, and the Pepeto official website is still open for those who already learned that lesson.

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The ethereum price prediction targets $4,000 year end according to Standard Chartered with analyst projections reaching $7,500 to $10,000 as the Glamsterdam upgrade and institutional ETF inflows accelerate demand.

Why is Pepeto making crypto news as an Ethereum based presale?

Pepeto crossed $8.2 million with a Binance executive leading exchange development, dual audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, following the Shiba Inu viral pattern with real infrastructure underneath.







