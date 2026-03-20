Anthony Helinski Makes The Case For Bringing Hands-On Learning Back To The Classroom

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Anthony Helinski, a Salem, New Hampshire educator and engineer, argues that practical, hands-on instruction produces more durable outcomes than abstract curriculum alone.

The Problem With Learning That Stays on Paper

New Hampshire, US, 20th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, After seven years teaching science and reading at Lawrence Public Schools in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Anthony Helinski developed a clear view of what separates students who retain information from those who do not. Inquiry-based learning, hands-on problem solving, and real-world application consistently outperformed passive instruction. The students who built things, tested things, and handled real materials in the classroom were the students who came back to class asking questions.

Helinski's method was not accidental. It was the result of deliberate design, informed by his training in universal design for learning and his instinct for matching instruction to the learner rather than the learner to the instruction.

What Hands-On Learning Actually Requires

Practical instruction requires investment, and Helinski has never been reluctant to make that case. During his time in Andover, Massachusetts as an engineering and design teacher, he ran a civil engineering club and a woodworking club after school hours. He designed lessons around robotics, rocketry, and ergonomics. He created the conditions for students to encounter real problems and work toward real solutions.

The same philosophy informed his later work in the utility sector, where he developed onboarding and operator qualifications curriculum for Progressive Pipeline Management, a specialized pipelining company serving major east coast gas utilities. The principles carried over. Clear objectives, tested methods, iterative improvement.

Four Trends Shaping How People Learn in 2026

In a piece recently published by Barchart, Helinski outlined key shifts in how learning, work, and creation are evolving. His perspective draws on both classroom experience and field engineering, producing analysis grounded in practice rather than theory.

Helinski has also been featured in Brainz Magazine and AccessNewswire discussing the importance of returning to practical problem-solving frameworks in educational settings. His view is consistent: learning that cannot be applied has limited value, and the gap between academic instruction and real-world competency is a structural problem worth addressing directly.

What Educators and Learners Can Do Right Now

Helinski's recommendation is to begin with the simplest version of hands-on engagement available in your current environment. Identify one concept in your curriculum or training program that could be demonstrated physically rather than described verbally. Build the demonstration before refining it. Test whether understanding improves. Iterate from there.

The engineering design process does not require expensive equipment. It requires a clear question, a method for testing answers, and a willingness to revise based on what you learn.

Take one concept you currently teach or train abstractly and find a way to make it physical this week. Note the difference in engagement and ask whether the outcome improved.

About Anthony Helinski

Anthony Helinski is a Salem, New Hampshire-based educator, project engineer, and woodworking entrepreneur. He holds two master's degrees from Lesley University and spent seven years teaching science and reading at Lawrence Public Schools before transitioning to engineering design instruction and gas utilities project management. He is the founder of Helinski Custom Woodworking and can be reached through anthonyhelinski.