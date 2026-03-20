Multi-Industry CEO Decha Brooks Launches Tri-Leader® A Proven Leadership Framework For Driving Performance, Alignment, And Growth At Scale

MENAFN - GetNews) Decha Brooks, a seasoned executive and author recognized for building high-performing teams across multiple industries, has officially introduced Tri-Leader®, a leadership framework designed to help organizations strengthen alignment, elevate performance, and sustain growth at scale. The launch marks the culmination of years of hands-on leadership experience and offers a timely response to the increasing complexity of leading in today's business environment.

Developed through practical application rather than abstract theory, the Tri-Leader philosophy is grounded in a balanced approach to leadership-one that calls on individuals to operate as a coach, a cheerleader, and a teammate. Brooks reframes leadership as an active, evolving responsibility, where effectiveness is defined not by authority alone but by the ability to engage, support, and align people toward shared outcomes. This perspective enables leaders to drive results while fostering a culture rooted in trust, accountability, and sustained motivation.

The Tri-Leader playbook translates this philosophy into clear, actionable guidance for everyday leadership. Designed with the realities of busy professionals in mind, it offers a structured yet flexible approach to navigating team dynamics, strengthening communication, and improving overall performance. Through practical insights and real-world examples, the book equips leaders with tools they can immediately apply, making it both accessible and impactful across a wide range of organizational settings.







Brooks' leadership perspective is shaped by nearly two decades of experience across sports, entertainment, retail, media, e-commerce, and healthcare-industries where performance expectations are high and execution is critical. Her ability to lead effectively in these demanding environments has consistently delivered measurable results while strengthening workplace culture. Under her leadership, organizations have earned recognition as Great Places to Work for three consecutive years and have secured placement on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, reflecting a strong balance between financial performance and employee engagement.

Tri-Leader® is designed to resonate with leaders at every stage of their journey. Whether guiding experienced executives or supporting those newly stepping into leadership roles, the framework offers a clear path toward becoming a more effective and influential leader. It encourages a shift away from rigid, top-down management styles and toward a more collaborative, people-centered approach where teams are empowered to perform at their best.

As organizations continue to navigate evolving workforce expectations and increasing pressure to deliver results, Tri-Leader® arrives as a practical and forward-thinking solution. It provides leaders with a scalable model for building aligned, motivated teams while maintaining a strong foundation for long-term success.

To get a copy of Tri-Leader®, please visit

About Decha Brooks

Decha Brooks is an author and high-performance leader with nearly 20 years of experience in business and people operations. She has held senior and C-level roles across a diverse range of industries, including sports, entertainment, retail, media, e-commerce, and healthcare, and has contributed to leadership initiatives within top-tier organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys. Her experience in high-pressure, results-driven environments led to the development of the Tri-Leader philosophy, a framework that empowers leaders to operate as coaches, cheerleaders, and teammates. Today, she works with organizations to strengthen leadership capability, build high-performing teams, and drive long-term success.