Marcus Christ To Release New Album“The American Pharaoh” On April 7, 2026

Hollywood, CA - March 20, 2026 - Independent recording artist Marcus Christ, representing MtB Entertainment, has officially announced the release of his upcoming album The American Pharaoh, set to debut on YouTube at midnight on April 7, 2026. Recorded entirely in a professional studio in Hollywood, the project represents a major milestone in the artist's evolution, both creatively and sonically.

Blending hip hop with elements of softer R&B, The American Pharaoh delivers a layered and introspective listening experience. The album will feature at least 10 original songs and 5 skits, offering a cinematic journey through Marcus Christ's perspective on the world. From reflections on street life to explorations of love, ambition, and emotional isolation, the project captures a wide spectrum of personal and cultural themes, particularly resonating with college-age listeners.

The lead single,“Don't Wait” is already building momentum, introducing audiences to the album's energy and versatility. A second single,“Get The Haters Back” is also expected to follow, further highlighting the project's balance between intensity and introspection.

While Marcus Christ explored reconnecting with previous collaborators from Shadowville, scheduling constraints ultimately led him to move forward with a new production direction for this release. The American Pharaoh is positioned as more than just an album. It is a statement of identity, resilience, and perspective, reflecting the mindset of an artist navigating both personal struggles and broader societal realities. With high-quality studio production and a focused vision, Marcus Christ continues to carve out his place in the independent music landscape.

Fans can stream“Don't Wait” and“Get The Haters Back” now on Soundcloud today!