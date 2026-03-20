Bergen County Body Shop Warns:“Spring Fever” Brings Increased Risk Of Rear-End Crashes

MENAFN - GetNews) As temperatures rise, RPM Precision Auto Body urges drivers to resist speeding and account for unpredictable stopping distances caused by lingering winter road hazards.

Westwood, NJ - Mar 20, 2026 – After months of bundling up against the cold, Bergen County drivers are finally rolling down the windows and putting the tops down as temperatures climb into the inviting 60s and 70s. But while the arrival of warm weather is a welcome change, Bergen Counties very own RPM Precision Auto Body is warning that this seasonal "Spring Fever" is creating a hidden danger on local roads.

The feeling of fresh air and sunshine often leads to a psychological shift-drivers naturally want to go faster. However, the road conditions haven't fully caught up to the calendar. This mismatch between higher speeds and lingering winter hazards is leading to a predictable spike in preventable collisions, particularly rear-end crashes caused by sudden braking and close following.

"After a long winter, that first beautiful day makes everyone want to hit the gas and enjoy the ride," says Zoltan Feher, owner at RPM Precision Auto Body. "But a person might be feeling that 70-degree breeze and forget that the roads still have winter teeth. If the car ahead slams on the brakes for a pothole, a driver needs to be ready to stop."

The risks are amplified by the sheer volume of vehicles in the area. According to the most recent NJDOT crash data, Bergen County recorded 25,367 motor vehicle crashes in 2022 - the latest year with complete statewide reporting. This data is available in the official state document, "Total Crashes by County Statewide," published by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (source: ). Bergen County consistently ranks among the highest-crash counties in New Jersey due to the population density and relentless traffic volume.

While winter's snow and ice are gone, the roads are still littered with hazards that make stopping distances unpredictable:

Lingering Sand and Salt: Winter treatments remain on roadways, particularly at intersections, significantly reducing tire traction.

Potholes: Drivers swerving or braking suddenly to avoid potholes can cause chain-reaction collisions.

Wet Leaves and Debris: Often as slippery as ice when wet, especially after a spring rain.

Oil Slicks: Warmer weather melts residual winter oil and grease, bringing it to the pavement surface and creating dangerously slick spots, particularly during the first warm rains.

To help drivers navigate this seasonal danger zone, RPM Precision Auto Body offers the following safety tips:

Double The Following Distance: The standard "three-second rule" is for ideal conditions. In the spring, doubling the distance gives a driver ample time to react to unexpected stops.

Brake Early and Gently: Avoid slamming on the brakes. Slow down well before intersections and give the drivers behind plenty of warning.

Limit Distractions: With the windows down and music up, it's easy to lose focus. Keep attention on the road.

Inspect The Vehicle's Tires: Tires are the only contact with the road. Check tread depth and pressure regularly to ensure maximum grip on unpredictable surfaces.

"We want everyone to enjoy the beautiful weather," adds Zoltan. "Just do it responsibly. A few extra feet between vehicles could be the difference between a great day and a trip to the body shop."

About RPM Precision Auto Body

RPM Precision Auto Body is a trusted provider of collision repair services in Bergen County, New Jersey. Committed to high-quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the team specializes in returning vehicles to pre-accident condition using state-of-the-art techniques and equipment. For more information, visit or call ( 201) 768-2007.

In the event of a spring collision, RPM Precision Autobody is here to help. Contact them today for expert repair services.