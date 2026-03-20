The Grounded Art Collective Named Best Tattoo Shop In Syracuse For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Grounded Art Collective, a Baldwinsville-based tattoo studio, has been named Best Tattoo Shop in Syracuse by Community Votes for the second consecutive year, earning top honors in both 2024 and 2025.

Since opening in 2024, the studio has quickly established itself as one of Central New York's premier destinations for custom tattoo work, known for its focus on hyper-realism, artistic precision, and a highly intentional client experience. In under two years, The Grounded Art Collective has received more than 100 five-star reviews, reflecting a consistent standard of quality, professionalism, and client trust.

The studio is led by owner and artist Ven Pikarsky, an award-winning, nationally recognized tattoo artist specializing in large-scale hyper-realism tattoos. Known for his ability to translate deeply personal concepts into detailed, lifelike artwork, Pikarsky has built a reputation for creating tattoos that carry both visual impact and emotional meaning. He is also a sponsored Pro Team artist for Proper Tattoo Aftercare, a leading brand in professional tattoo healing products.

“Our goal from the beginning was to create something different - not just a tattoo appointment, but an experience where people feel completely comfortable, respected, and confident in what they're getting,” said Pikarsky.“To be recognized by the community two years in a row, especially this early on, is incredibly meaningful.”

The Grounded Art Collective operates with a boutique-style approach, focusing on custom, appointment-based work rather than high-volume walk-ins. The studio emphasizes a calm, private environment designed to support both the artistic process and the client's overall experience, from initial consultation through aftercare.

In addition to Ven, the studio is home to a carefully selected team of artists, including Sean Frazer and Moe Tartt. Frazer is known for clean, refined line work and timeless designs, while Tartt specializes in bold, expressive tattoos with strong composition and contrast. Together, the team offers a diverse range of styles while maintaining a shared commitment to craftsmanship and detail.

As the studio continues to grow, it has begun attracting clients not only from the Syracuse area but from across New York and surrounding states, with many traveling specifically for multi-session custom work.

The Grounded Art Collective is located in Baldwinsville, New York, and serves clients throughout Central New York and beyond.

For more information, visit

The studio emphasizes a calm, private environment and prioritizes the overall client experience, from consultation through aftercare, setting it apart from more traditional walk-in tattoo shops.

The Grounded Art Collective is located in Baldwinsville and serves clients from across the Syracuse area and beyond.

For more information, visit .