Quantum Biopharma Announces Closing Of Initial Tranche Of Private Placement Offering

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TORONTO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“ Quantum BioPharma” or the“ Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche (“ First Tranche”) of the offering announced on March 10, 2026 and March 11, 2026 (collectively, the“ Announcement NRs”) and has issued 3,750 Debenture Units (as defined in the Announcement NRs) for $3,750,000.

The Company will use the proceeds from the First Tranche for the ongoing development of the Company's business model and for general working capital purposes.

One director of the Company (the“ Director Subscriber”) participated in the Offering (as defined in the Announcement NRs) and subscribed for Debenture Units representing aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. The participation by the Director Subscriber in the Offering constitutes a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party aspects of the Director Subscriber's participation in the Offering at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to expedite the completion of the Offering.

Debt Settlement

In addition, the Company has completed an initial batch of the Debt Settlement (as defined in the Announcement NRs) by issuing an aggregate of 370,457 Class B subordinate voting shares in the Company (each, a“ Class B Share”) to settle approximately $1,117,727 of debt owed to certain arm's length creditors and insiders of the Company.

The participation by insiders of the Company in the Debt Settlement constitutes a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party aspects of the Debt Settlement at least 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to expedite the completion of the Debt Settlement.

All amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZDTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“ Celly Nutrition”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzdTM until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Additionally, Quantum BioPharma retains a large tax loss carry forward of approximately C$130 million and could be utilized in the future to offset tax payable obligations against future profits. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“potential”,“believe”,“intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the closing of the Offering and the Debt Settlement; the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement, and potential issuance of Shares and Debenture Units.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, including but not limited to: the Company has the ability to complete additional tranches of the Offering and the Debt Settlement.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the Company's business and operations generally; and the reader is urged to refer to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, which can be located on the SEDAR+ website at and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's website at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

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Telephone: (416) 854-8884

Investor Relations

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