Kristina Mausling Celebrates Growth, Courage, And Progress At Every Pace

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Kristina MauslingAuthor Kristina Mausling shares how celebrating neurodivergent milestones inspires children to grow at their own pace

New York, NY - March 20, 2026 - Before becoming a parent, children's book author Kristina Mausling had a quiet checklist in mind for her child: first smile, first words, ride a bike, and read. Milestones were everywhere-baby books, relatives, pediatrician charts, and conversations with other parents. They felt like road signs on a predictable journey.

Then Mausling's son was born. Curious, bright, funny, deeply empathetic-and autistic-his development quickly taught her that childhood does not follow a universal clock.

When the Checklists Stop Working

Mausling noticed that her son sometimes progressed differently from other children. While some kids engaged in group play or learned to ride bikes, he observed and approached tasks at his own pace.

Initially, Mausling worried and tried to help him“catch up.” But she soon realized the problem wasn't her child-it was the checklist.

Honoring Individual Timelines

Mausling learned that development is not a race-it is a story, and each child's story unfolds in its own time. Her son spoke clearly and thoughtfully from an early age. He didn't ride a bike at five-he learned at seven. For the family, these moments became celebrations of persistence and courage.

Milestones the family celebrated included:



Joining a group activity independently for the first time

Using words instead of a meltdown to express frustration Making a friend by discussing his favorite topic-dogs

“These milestones were not listed in baby books,” Mausling notes,“but for our family, they were everything.”

Stories That Celebrate Progress Differently

Inspired by her experience, Mausling created children's books that honor neurodivergent timelines:



Thomas Needs a Tool! - Thomas solves problems using creativity and quiet confidence, celebrating independent problem-solving.

Thomas Plays Too - Thomas participates in play differently but is included in ways that honor his comfort and joy. Thomas Rides Free - Thomas struggles to ride a bike but eventually succeeds in his own rhythm, showing personal milestones matter more than keeping pace.



Progress Isn't Linear-It's Personal

Mausling emphasizes that just because progress takes longer doesn't mean it matters less. Neurodivergent children often face environments not designed for their pace or style. By shifting expectations, parents and educators create space for joy, pride, and understanding that every child is enough.

“Now, we celebrate differently,” Mausling says.“We don't wait for perfection. We cheer for persistence. We honor bravery. Sometimes, the most extraordinary milestones are the ones no chart ever predicted.”

About Kristina Mausling

Kristina Mausling is a children's book author and advocate for neurodivergent children. Her books Thomas Needs a Tool!, Thomas Plays Too, and Thomas Rides Free are available on Amazon.