CCICD: First“CMG Opera Soulmate Convention” To Kick Off Soon, With National Auditions Open.

MENAFN - GetNews) China Media Group (CMG) has officially launched the "First Traditional Opera Soulmates Conference," a nationwide competition aimed at revitalizing traditional Chinese performing arts and engaging a younger demographic, according to a press release issued by The China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) here on Friday.

The program, titled "Hundreds of Operas Enter Anhui: The Elegance of Opera, Shining in Hefei," is a key component of a larger cultural initiative hosted in Hefei, capital city of Chinese eastern province Anhui.







The competition seeks to break down regional and social barriers, inviting participants to showcase both traditional and modern interpretations of Chinese opera.

According to the press release, the program is open to anyone over the age of 18 with a passion for the art form. The organizers have emphasized an inclusive approach with "no restrictions on genre, region, role type, or performance format."

To ensure broad participation, offline auditions will be conducted in several major cities, including Shanghai, Fuzhou, Luoyang, Chengdu, and Xi'an. These events will feature interactive activities and visits to local cultural landmarks.

Simultaneously, an online registration channel is open for international and domestic applicants. Participants are required to submit a video of their performance via the "CMG Video" app or the dedicated H5 registration portal.

The initiative comes as cultural institutions in China seek to modernize traditional arts. Recent data from Hefei's "Hundreds of Operas Enter Anhui" series indicates a shift in audience demographics, with over 70% of recent attendees falling under the age of 40.

By framing the competition as a gathering of "soulmates"-a reference to the ancient Chinese idiom about finding one who truly understands one's music-CMG aims to foster a community around the art form rather than just a competitive environment, added the CCICD press release.