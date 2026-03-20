Ensure Income And Reduce Market Risk Matt Richman's Newly Released Retirement Guide Is A Blueprint For Guaranteed Income And Long-Term Care Protection

MENAFN - GetNews)Certified Financial Fiduciary Matt Richman has released his book, The Point of Retirement: Ironclad Tools for Your Golden Age. This retirement guide is designed to help American citizens achieve maximum financial freedom in their golden years. Drawing from his experience as a military police officer, the author offers a bulletproof retirement-planning strategy that includes structured income, asset protection, tax optimization, and more.







The Point of Retirement presents a proven system for retirement protection, developed after the author watched his family lose their savings through "hope-based" retirement planning. Shedding light on shifting tax policies and defined-contribution pension plans that fluctuate with the market, the new book is a timely educational resource for American citizens seeking predictable income and asset protection in retirement. Using battlefield analogies, the author turns complex financial concepts into approachable, actionable retirement-planning tools. Readers get an in-depth look at real-life case studies that show how to convert unprotected savings into reliable, sustainable income streams, demonstrating how strategic coordination among savings, private income vehicles, and Social Security can provide reliability and peace of mind in retirement.

Matt Richman is a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) and a Certified Financial Fiduciary, dedicated to helping American families navigate retirement with confidence and financial security. As the founder of Iron Point Retirement Solutions, he works directly with individuals and families to demystify outdated financial concepts. He develops personalized plans that emphasize tax-efficient income strategies and also supports the emotional adjustments that often come with retirement.

When Matt Richman is not working directly with clients, he is educating the American public. His new book condenses decades of knowledge into one comprehensive manual. From tried-and-tested income strategies based on predictable frameworks to issues such as health, family dignity, and peace of mind, the book helps Americans retire on their own terms.

Matt Richman is available for interviews.

The Point of Retirement: Ironclad Tools for Your Golden Age is now available on Amazon.

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