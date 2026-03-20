Signature Aviation CEO Tony Lefebvre Honored With Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award

MENAFN - GetNews) The recognition honors more than 25 years of leadership across commercial and private aviation and highlights Signature Aviation's role in shaping the modern global aviation services landscape.

Orlando, Florida, USA - March 20, 2026 - Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, announced today that its CEO, Tony Lefebvre, was honored with the 2025 Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award at the 23rd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards for his more than 25 years of leadership and impact on the business aviation industry.







The award recognizes individuals whose careers have made a lasting and transformative impact on the aviation industry. Lefebvre was honored alongside aerospace innovators, entrepreneurs, astronauts, and industry leaders during a ceremony often referred to as the "Academy Awards of Aviation," hosted by actor and aviator John Travolta.

"For over 25 years, I've seen aviation evolve at lightning speed. Being recognized now is a reminder that innovation, service and passion will always define the future of flight," said Lefebvre, CEO of Signature Aviation. "Aviation connects the world, and at Signature Aviation, we're redefining what that looks like every single day."

What is the Living Legends of Aviation Award?

Founded in 2003, the Living Legends of Aviation Awards celebrate individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to aviation and aerospace. The annual event brings together leaders from across commercial aviation, business aviation, space exploration and entertainment to recognize lifetime achievement and industry advancement.

Why was Tony Lefebvre recognized?

With more than 25 years in aviation, Lefebvre has held senior leadership roles at Spirit Airlines and American Airlines before becoming CEO of Signature Aviation. Under his leadership, Signature Aviation operates the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, with more than 200 locations across six continents.

His tenure has focused on:

. Leading innovation in business aviation infrastructure

. Strengthening operational excellence and safety standards

. Elevating the global guest experience in private aviation

. Expanding Signature Aviation's international footprint

. Advancing sustainability and responsible growth initiatives

What does this mean for Signature Aviation?

This recognition reinforces Signature Aviation's position as a leader in aviation hospitality and infrastructure. As global demand for business and private aviation continues to evolve, Signature Aviation plays a critical role in delivering fueling, hangarage, maintenance coordination and premium terminal services worldwide.

How does the event support the future of aviation?

Proceeds from the Living Legends of Aviation Awards benefit Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a nonprofit organization that introduces children to aviation through hands on STEM programs and flight training experiences. The initiative aims to inspire future pilots, engineers and aerospace leaders.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .