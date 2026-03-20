Stacey Koog Shares A Powerful Story Of Survival In Stalked Beyond Her Horizons

MENAFN - GetNews) A deeply personal and courageous memoir, Stalked Beyond Her Horizons by Stacey Koog reveals the emotional and psychological realities of living with long term stalking. Drawing from her own life experience, Koog opens a candid window into the lasting effects of harassment and the strength required to reclaim one's life

In this compelling memoir, Koog recounts her experience of being stalked by a former boyfriend for more than two decades. What began as a traumatic chapter in her life became the inspiration for a story of resilience, determination, and personal empowerment. Through honest storytelling, the book brings attention to a difficult subject while offering encouragement to others who may be facing similar situations.

Stalked Beyond Her Horizons highlights an important message for readers. Even in the face of fear, harassment, and uncertainty, there is still hope. Koog emphasizes that individuals who have been victimized by stalking or abuse can reclaim their freedom and move forward not as victims but as victors. The book serves as both a testimony and a source of inspiration for women seeking strength and reassurance during difficult circumstances.

This memoir is the first book written by Stacey Koog, and she considers its completion a personal milestone. Despite being her debut publication, Koog plans to continue sharing her story through future installments. She intends to follow this memoir with additional books in a multi part series, along with a documentary that will further explore her life journey and experiences.

Through Stalked Beyond Her Horizons, Koog hopes to shine a light on the realities of stalking while helping readers understand that healing and empowerment are possible. Her story stands as a reminder that courage, truth, and perseverance can transform even the most painful experiences into a message of hope.

Readers interested in powerful real life stories of resilience and personal triumph will find Stalked Beyond Her Horizons both eye opening and inspiring.







Global Book Network - Stacey Koog, Author of Stalked Beyond Her Horizons