EightySix Digital, a specialised performance marketing agency, has officially announced the launch of a new search engine optimization (SEO) framework designed specifically for the plumbing and trades industries.

Founded by Stu Clark, a former plumber with over 14 years of field experience, the agency aims to bridge the gap between traditional trade expertise and modern digital growth.

After more than a decade "on the tools," Clark transitioned from the plumbing industry to digital marketing, identifying a significant disconnect between how trade businesses operate and how marketing agencies deliver leads. This firsthand experience led to the development of the EightySix Digital methodology, which prioritises job quality and business sustainability over generic digital metrics.

"For a trade business, a lead isn't just a number on a dashboard; it's a job that keeps vans moving and bills paid," said Stu Clark, Founder of EightySix Digital. "Having spent 14 years in the industry, I understand the pressure of managing overheads and the necessity of a consistent pipeline. We've built a system that speaks the language of the trades while navigating the complexities of the modern search landscape."

The agency's primary focus is a dedicated marketing for plumbers silo, which provides specialised strategies for plumbing contractors looking to capture high-intent local and national search traffic. Unlike generic marketing approaches, this framework utilises industry-specific technical knowledge to create content that resonates with both search engines and property owners.

Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, EightySix Digital has expanded its reach beyond New Zealand, managing search strategies and Google Business Profiles for a growing portfolio of international clients. The agency's broader SEO services focus on technical precision and entity-based search signals, ensuring that businesses are recognized as authoritative leaders in their respective markets.

The launch of this framework comes at a time when search engines are increasingly prioritizing E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness). By leveraging Clark's 14-year history in the plumbing sector, EightySix Digital provides the "Experience" signal that modern algorithms require to verify and rank professional services.

With plans to further integrate AI-driven lead filtering by late 2026, EightySix Digital is positioning itself as the go-to strategic partner for tradespeople who want to grow their business by utilising digital marketing.

About EightySix Digital:

EightySix Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Founded by industry veteran Stu Clark, the agency specializes in SEO, lead generation, and digital strategy for trade-based businesses. By combining 14 years of trade experience with advanced digital marketing expertise, EightySix Digital helps businesses in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and the US dominate search results and scale operations.