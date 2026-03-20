Driving Growth In France: Meet Emmanuel, Fonix's New Country Manager

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A look at Fonix's new Country Manager for France and his plans to grow mobile payments and audience engagement in the media and broadcast market.

PARIS, FRANCE - 20 March, 2026 - As Fonix expands internationally, France represents an important growth market for mobile payments and audience engagement in media and broadcast. Broadcasters are increasingly looking for seamless ways to interact with viewers, drive engagement, and unlock new revenue streams.

With decades of experience supporting leading broadcasters, Fonix has built a reputation for being deeply knowledgeable in the broadcast market - understanding not just the technology, but how live programming, audience behaviour, and regulatory environments shape successful engagement strategies. This expertise has been central to its success and will play a key role in supporting French broadcasters.

To support this growth, Fonix has appointed Emmanuel as Country Manager for France. With extensive experience across the mobile payments and digital ecosystem, Emmanuel will focus on building local partnerships, supporting media and broadcast clients, and helping organisations unlock new opportunities through mobile payments and messaging.

Q1: Tell us about your background in mobile payments and media engagement.

I've spent more than 20 years at the intersection of mobile payments, telecommunications, and digital content, leading commercial strategies for Evina, Mobiyo, Hipay, NTT DOCOMO, and Buongiorno, focusing on scaling Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) services.

Most recently, as Sales Director at Evina, I specialised in cybersecurity for mobile payments, ensuring secure environments for operators like Orange and Bouygues Telecom. I'm passionate about turning complex technologies into sustainable revenue growth.

Q2: What attracted you to Fonix and the French market?

Fonix combines UK market leadership with the agility of a high-growth company. Bringing Fonix's expertise in broadcast interactivity to France is exciting.

The French market shows strong potential, and by leveraging our Campaign Manager platform, data capabilities, and expert team, we believe we can replicate the UK model and deliver strong results. Leading this growth journey in France is the kind of entrepreneurial challenge that motivates me.

Q3: What opportunities do you see for mobile payments and audience engagement in France?

The French media landscape is evolving. With advertising revenues under pressure, broadcasters are looking for new ways to diversify income.

Fonix provides a proven way to unlock new revenue streams by turning passive viewers into active participants. Combining live engagement with seamless mobile payments, broadcasters can generate recurring revenue while strengthening audience loyalty.

Q4: How are French broadcasters currently using mobile engagement, and where is the biggest opportunity for innovation?

Currently, engagement is mostly via simple SMS. The biggest opportunity lies in Rich Communication Services (RCS).

RCS allows brands to deliver richer experiences - buttons, images, videos, and interactive elements - directly within messaging apps. This creates more immersive experiences, higher engagement, and a premium offering that many French broadcasters have yet to explore.

Q5: How does Fonix help broadcasters increase engagement and revenue?

Fonix offers a complete ecosystem for media and broadcast companies. Through the Campaign Manager platform, broadcasters gain real-time reporting and full transparency over transactions.

Our technology enables interactive experiences during live broadcasts, such as announcing winners on air, building loyalty and creating moments that streaming platforms can't replicate. It's a scalable, high-quality solution for audience interactivity.

Q6: What are your priorities as Country Manager in France?

My priority is to position Fonix as a leading and trusted technology partner for the media industry in France. That includes building strong relationships with mobile network operators, expanding a dedicated French team, and supporting customer growth.

We will also ensure full compliance with French regulations while maintaining the secure and seamless experience Fonix is known for. Our goal is to develop a strong media engagement ecosystem in France.

Q7: What would success in France look like for Fonix ?

Success means becoming the preferred partner for major French media groups. Broadcasters should see clear revenue growth, end users feel confident using our services, and Fonix is recognised as a key player in modernising audience engagement.

Q8: How do you like to spend your time outside work?

I'm a big ice hockey fan and enjoy games with family and friends. I also play padel regularly and practice target shooting, which helps me stay focused.

Outside sports, I love spending time in nature with my family. Being outdoors with my dogs and watching my four sons thrive brings me immense joy.

As Fonix continues its international expansion, Emmanuel's appointment marks an important step in strengthening the company's presence in France and supporting broadcasters in unlocking new opportunities through mobile engagement and payments.

About Fonix

Founded in 2006, Fonix is a leading provider of mobile payments and messaging solutions, enabling businesses to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly through mobile technology. Fonix helps organisations across media, charity, entertainment, and enterprise sectors drive revenue and enhance audience engagement. Headquartered in London, Fonix is a fast-growing, innovation-driven company, trusted by industry leaders such as ITV, Bauer Media, RTÉ, Global, Comic Relief, and BBC Children in Need. With a strong focus on technology and consumer experience, Fonix continues to shape the future of mobile payments and interactivity.

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