Chongqing Bay: A“Global Living Room” For China's New Frontier

MENAFN - GetNews) Few cities in the world can match the rapid evolution and sheer ambition of Chongqing. As a massive metropolis of 32 million people, Chongqing has achieved a series of remarkable milestones: it stands as China's "fourth economic pole," a National Central City, and a pivotal intersection for the "Belt and Road Initiative" and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. As the only city in Western China with a GDP exceeding 3 trillion RMB, and a leading hub for consumption, Chongqing has captured global attention. In 2025, international media outlets including CNN and The Wall Street Journal highlighted the city's unique "8D" vertical urban landscape-a striking fusion of ancient heritage and modern innovation that has firmly established Chongqing as a "City of the Future."







If the skylines of New York and Dubai are global benchmarks, the "Golden Triangle"-a 3-square-kilometer core formed by the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, encompassing Chaotianmen, Jiangbeizui, and Chongqing Bay-is equally formidable. This area serves as the city's high-energy epicenter, where mountains, peninsulas, and skyscrapers converge. With iconic landmarks such as Raffles City, the Chongqing Grand Theatre, and the International Finance Centre, this "Greatest 3 Square Kilometers" represents the pinnacle of the city's economic and cultural vitality.







In 2026, Chongqing Bay-the final large-scale development site within this core area-is set to make its global debut. Boasting 1.5 kilometers of prime riverfront, often referred to as the "most valuable mile," the project is poised to command international attention.

"This reminds me of the Hudson Yards project in Manhattan," noted a designer from Gensler, the global architecture firm involved in the master planning. "Both represent irreplaceable, once-in-a-generation land parcels with unparalleled scarcity and value."

A joint venture between China Great Wall Asset Management and the renowned developer Sunac China, Chongqing Bay is being crafted by a team of world-class masters. The project is a massive, million-square-meter waterfront complex featuring seven core components: landmark towers, flagship retail, international hotels, ultra-luxury residences, historic preservation zones, waterfront districts, and premium educational facilities. Designed as a "Global Living Room," it aims to serve as a premier venue for international exchange.

The project's flagship residential phase, SKY ONE, features a 198-meter skyscraper with 270-degree panoramic river views and a 20,000-square-meter resort-style garden. Its 12,000-square-meter clubhouse pays homage to Frank Lloyd Wright's "Fallingwater," utilizing vertical layering and cantilevered structures to create a dramatic, waterfall-integrated social space.

Industry experts suggest that as China's economy shifts toward domestic demand and strategic industries migrate to the interior, assets like Chongqing Bay-which combine rare, prime-location resources with world-class international standards-are becoming the preferred choice for high-net-worth investors both in China and across the globe.