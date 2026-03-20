Onuge Group To Unveil Dual-Innovation Strategy At Cosmoprof Bologna 2026: Redefining Oral Care And Anti-Aging Aesthetics
Pillar A: Teeth Whitening – Next-Generation Solutions for a Global Smile
With over two decades of OEM/ODM expertise, Onuge Group continues to set industry standards. At this year's exhibition, Onuge will highlight its flagship whitening series alongside three strategic new product launches designed for modern lifestyles:
U-Shape Trays: Engineered for ergonomic precision, these trays are pre-filled with professional-grade whitening gel to provide 360-degree coverage, delivering clinic-level results with at-home convenience.
Dissolving Whitening Strips: Utilizing advanced bio-erodible technology, these strips dissolve automatically in the mouth after application. This "no-rinse, no-removal" solution is perfectly suited for the fast-paced, on-the-go consumer.
Alcohol-Free Teeth Whitening Strips: Specifically developed for sensitive users and specialized markets (such as Halal-compliant regions), this zero-alcohol formula ensures maximum comfort and zero irritation without compromising whitening efficacy.
Pillar B: Secret Strips – The Future of Anti-Aging Skincare
In the realm of skincare, Onuge Group presents its award-winning "Secret Strips" series.
Proven Excellence: The Group's dedication to innovation secured a top-three nomination in the COSMOPROF AWARDS in 2023.
Science Meets Nature: By combining rigorous scientific research with natural ingredients, these anti-wrinkle solutions combat signs of aging to promote a youthful, radiant complexion.
Graceful Aging: The technology allows users to age gracefully while benefiting from cutting-edge gel-matrix delivery systems.
Corporate Strength: A Global Leader in Smart Manufacturing
Onuge Group's market leadership is supported by world-class infrastructure and a relentless R&D spirit:
Manufacturing Excellence: Based in Guangzhou, the Group operates a 30,000m2 state-of-the-art facility. It features over 10 fully automatic production lines and a 100,000-level aseptic dust-free workshop.
Massive Capacity: With a daily output of over 2,000,000 dental strips, Onuge is a direct supplier for Fortune 500 teeth whitening brands.
Rigorous Quality Control: The Group maintains six authoritative professional laboratories-including Stability, Efficacy, and Microbial Testing-to ensure every product is 100% safe and effective.
Innovation Driven: With over 50 patents and international quality system certifications, Onuge serves clients in over 60 countries and 500 regions worldwide.
Connect With Us
Onuge Group invites beauty professionals, distributors, and media representatives to visit Hall 34, F11 to explore comprehensive OEM/ODM solutions and witness the transformation potential of our latest offerings.
Exhibition Quick Facts
Event: Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026
Date: March 26 – March 29, 2026
Location: Bologna, Italy
Booth: Hall 34, F11
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