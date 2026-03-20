Onuge Group To Unveil Dual-Innovation Strategy At Cosmoprof Bologna 2026: Redefining Oral Care And Anti-Aging Aesthetics

MENAFN - GetNews)From March 26th to 29th, 2026, the global beauty industry will converge for the 57th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna. Onuge Group, a premier powerhouse in personal care and oral health, is proud to announce its participation at Booth Hall 34, F11. The Group will showcase its "Dual-Pillar" innovation strategy, featuring cutting-edge advancements in professional teeth whitening and the acclaimed "Secret Strips" anti-wrinkle technology.







Pillar A: Teeth Whitening – Next-Generation Solutions for a Global Smile

With over two decades of OEM/ODM expertise, Onuge Group continues to set industry standards. At this year's exhibition, Onuge will highlight its flagship whitening series alongside three strategic new product launches designed for modern lifestyles:

U-Shape Trays: Engineered for ergonomic precision, these trays are pre-filled with professional-grade whitening gel to provide 360-degree coverage, delivering clinic-level results with at-home convenience.

Dissolving Whitening Strips: Utilizing advanced bio-erodible technology, these strips dissolve automatically in the mouth after application. This "no-rinse, no-removal" solution is perfectly suited for the fast-paced, on-the-go consumer.

Alcohol-Free Teeth Whitening Strips: Specifically developed for sensitive users and specialized markets (such as Halal-compliant regions), this zero-alcohol formula ensures maximum comfort and zero irritation without compromising whitening efficacy.

Pillar B: Secret Strips – The Future of Anti-Aging Skincare

In the realm of skincare, Onuge Group presents its award-winning "Secret Strips" series.

Proven Excellence: The Group's dedication to innovation secured a top-three nomination in the COSMOPROF AWARDS in 2023.

Science Meets Nature: By combining rigorous scientific research with natural ingredients, these anti-wrinkle solutions combat signs of aging to promote a youthful, radiant complexion.

Graceful Aging: The technology allows users to age gracefully while benefiting from cutting-edge gel-matrix delivery systems.

Corporate Strength: A Global Leader in Smart Manufacturing

Onuge Group's market leadership is supported by world-class infrastructure and a relentless R&D spirit:

Manufacturing Excellence: Based in Guangzhou, the Group operates a 30,000m2 state-of-the-art facility. It features over 10 fully automatic production lines and a 100,000-level aseptic dust-free workshop.

Massive Capacity: With a daily output of over 2,000,000 dental strips, Onuge is a direct supplier for Fortune 500 teeth whitening brands.

Rigorous Quality Control: The Group maintains six authoritative professional laboratories-including Stability, Efficacy, and Microbial Testing-to ensure every product is 100% safe and effective.

Innovation Driven: With over 50 patents and international quality system certifications, Onuge serves clients in over 60 countries and 500 regions worldwide.

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Onuge Group invites beauty professionals, distributors, and media representatives to visit Hall 34, F11 to explore comprehensive OEM/ODM solutions and witness the transformation potential of our latest offerings.

Exhibition Quick Facts

Event: Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026

Date: March 26 – March 29, 2026

Location: Bologna, Italy

Booth: Hall 34, F11