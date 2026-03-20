400,000 Units In 3 Years: OMODA 5 Defines The Truly Global Model

MENAFN - GetNews) Three years ago, when the OMODA 5 first debuted, industry observers were more inclined to define it as one of many global automotive brands expanding internationally. Fast forward three years, this model has surpassed itself with a set of impressive figures. As of March 2026, its global cumulative sales have exceeded 400,000 units, across over 60 countries and regions. It has become the cornerstone for the OMODA&JAECOO's journey toward the one-million-unit milestone, completing the global market validation in just three years that might take traditional automakers a decade. Behind this success lies a well-rounded market strategy and a precisely NEV product lineup.







The OMODA 5's global sales of 400,000 units are underpinned by strong performance in two major markets, along with notable momentum in RHD (right-hand drive) cluster, which together forming the core pillars of its global success.

Among these, the RHD cluster delivered a breakthrough performance, with six countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, driving nearly 120,000 units. This represents a rare case of achieving scale-level breakthroughs in RHD markets. The EU market also showed impressive momentum, particularly in Italy, Spain, and Poland. Notably, in the Italian market, the OMODA 5 SHS-H reached cumulative sales of over 5,600 units in just five months since its launch, fully validating the precise market positioning of SHS technology in the European market.

While the global market layout provides the foundation for these sales milestones, the NEV-focused strategy is the key to the OMODA 5's ability to precisely adapt to regional consumer demands and earn recognition across different markets.

The OMODA 5 SHS-H embodies the "One car, Two Vibes" philosophy, precisely responding to the multifaceted needs of users. Currently, in core European markets such as Italy, hybrid models are becoming the preferred choice for consumers transitioning to electrification, and the OMODA 5 SHS-H aligns perfectly with this trend. Its refined "Side A" delivers a smooth, pure-electric driving experience, combined with an ultra-long WLTP combined range of 1,000 km, it completely eliminates range anxiety for long-distance travel. Meanwhile, its dynamic "Side B" unleashes instant power when needed with 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.9-second and dual driving modes, it offers both high-efficiency commuting and driving pleasure. This balanced performance has led to a rapid sales surge following its European launch, with cumulative regional sales now nearing 20,000 units, earning widespread user acclaim and becoming a key engine for regional growth.

Similarly, the OMODA 5 EV has also achieved unexpected breakthroughs in multiple markets, challenging conventional assumptions about regional EV demand. In the Middle East, Israel has emerged as a core growth hub with over 10,000 units sold. In emerging RHD markets, Indonesia and Malaysia have surged ahead with cumulative sales reaching 6,185 and 1,500 units respectively. This clearly demonstrates that Southeast Asia's acceptance of electrification far exceeds expectations and validates the OMODA 5 EV's global adaptability.

Behind the OMODA 5's achievement of surpassing 400,000 units in three years lies a key factor. Its presence in over 60 countries and regions is not merely a superficial push for volume, but a genuine effort to taking root in local markets. Across different continents, road conditions, and consumer habits, this model continues to prove one thing through consistent and stable sales: as a truly global model, the OMODA 5 is winning the "vote of confidence" from diverse markets through its sales performance.

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more,demonstrating strong global growth momentum,especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power,Super Low Efficiency,Super Long Combined Range,while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games,representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Note:

Availability of certain features may vary by market. Final vehicle specifications and feature availability are subject to local regulations and actual market delivery.

SHS-P,P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

SHS-H,H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle