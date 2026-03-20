Private Financier Kirkland Hall III Expands Uniform Commercial Capital LLC's Private Debt Portfolio

Private financier Kirkland Hall III, founder of Uniform Commercial Capital LLC, continues to expand the firm's presence within the alternative finance and private credit markets through the strategic acquisition and management of performing and non-performing debt instruments.

Uniform Commercial Capital LLC is a privately held financial services firm specializing in commercial capital deployment, structured debt investments, and the acquisition of promissory notes and loan assets. The firm focuses on acquiring both performing and distressed financial obligations, including real estate-backed notes and other contractual payment streams capable of generating long-term recurring income.

Over the past four years, Uniform Commercial Capital has steadily expanded its portfolio of structured financial assets. Through disciplined acquisition and portfolio management, the firm now controls approximately $7.4 million in debt-based financial instruments, representing a growing book of structured credit assets.

Based on current portfolio performance and projected payment streams, the company generates approximately $62,000 per month in recurring income derived from its debt instrument holdings, equating to roughly $744,000 annually in structured credit revenue.

Hall founded Uniform Commercial Capital with the goal of creating a financial platform capable of operating beyond the limitations of conventional bank lending. By participating in the private credit markets, the firm actively acquires both performing loans and non-performing loan assets, allowing the company to restructure, manage, and monetize payment streams that traditional lenders often exit or overlook.

“Our strategy is built around controlling income-producing financial instruments,” Hall explains.“Whether the loan is performing or distressed, we evaluate the underlying collateral, payment structure, and restructuring potential to determine how the asset can be optimized to produce long-term value.”

Uniform Commercial Capital operates as a limited liability company (LLC) focused on the acquisition, management, and restructuring of debt-backed financial assets. These may include real estate-secured promissory notes, commercial lending agreements, and other structured financial obligations tied to predictable payment streams.

Within the private credit industry, firms often differentiate between capital invested and assets controlled. While the total balance of loans or financial instruments under management may exceed the capital originally deployed to acquire them, the firm ultimately controls the contractual payment streams associated with those assets. This structure allows private capital firms to scale portfolios of financial instruments capable of producing recurring income while maintaining exposure to underlying collateral or secured assets.

Looking forward, Hall plans to continue expanding the firm's portfolio of performing and non-performing loan assets while developing new partnerships with investors and financial institutions seeking exposure to private credit markets.

About Uniform Commercial Capital LLC

Uniform Commercial Capital LLC is a private financial services firm specializing in structured debt investments, commercial capital deployment, and promissory note acquisitions. The firm focuses on acquiring and managing performing and non-performing loan assets designed to generate recurring income through private credit markets.







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