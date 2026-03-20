Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates Announces Expansion Of Concierge Psychotherapy Services In Paramus, NJ

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates has announced the expansion of its concierge psychotherapy services in Paramus, New Jersey, in response to increased demand for mental health care across Bergen County. The announcement marks a structural and operational update within the practice, including the addition of licensed clinicians and the expansion of service offerings.







The Paramus-based practice, known as a Bergen County therapist provider, stated that the expansion is intended to improve access to care for individuals, couples, and families seeking therapy in the region. The changes include broader availability of appointments and an extended range of clinical services delivered through both in-person and telehealth formats.

According to the practice, service areas now include trauma therapy, including EMDR, couples counseling, teen and young adult therapy, and treatment for anxiety and depression. Additional clinical support areas include maternal mental health, family therapy, and assistance with life transitions. These services are part of a structured care model designed to accommodate varying client needs while maintaining a consistent intake and matching process.

Dr. Stephen Oreski, LCSW, founder and clinical director, stated that the expansion reflects shifting patterns in how individuals search for and engage with mental health services.“There has been a noticeable increase in people seeking a therapist near me Bergen County, as well as more specific services such as couples therapy Bergen County and EMDR therapy near me NJ,” he said.“This update is intended to align service capacity with that demand.”

The practice operates from its office in Paramus, NJ (07652), and serves surrounding communities including Ridgewood, Westwood, Englewood, Hackensack, Upper Saddle River, and Franklin Lakes. As a psychotherapist Bergen County NJ provider, the organization noted that it continues to follow a clinician-matching process and individualized treatment planning framework.

The expansion also reflects broader trends observed across Northern New Jersey, where mental health providers have reported increased demand linked to stress-related conditions and interpersonal challenges. In response, Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates has adjusted its operational structure to accommodate a higher volume of inquiries while maintaining its existing care processes.

The announcement positions the practice among therapy providers in Paramus NJ adapting to regional demand, particularly for those searching for the best therapist Bergen County NJ or therapy Paramus NJ options.

For additional information, visit the company's website:

About Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates

Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates is a psychotherapy practice based in Paramus, New Jersey. The organization provides evidence-based mental health services, including trauma therapy, couples counseling, and family therapy, to clients across Bergen County and surrounding areas.





