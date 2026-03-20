MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, our factory launched the new generation intelligent ultra-high pressure cleaner, SW-iWash. Its core advantages lie in its all-copper wire motor, intelligent control, and multiple safety protections, providing more reliable operational guarantees for industrial and commercial cleaning scenarios.







SW-iWash industrial high pressure washe is equipped with an all-copper wire motor, offering powerful and stable operation with a maximum power of 9.5KW, effectively improving cleaning efficiency and equipment durability. The equipped intelligent controller can display voltage, current, and fault information in real time, allowing operators to intuitively grasp the equipment's operating status and facilitate timely troubleshooting.

In terms of safety, SW-iWash industrial high pressure washer incorporates a triple protection mechanism against overload, overheating, and leakage, and is equipped with a leakage circuit breaker, building a robust safety defense from both hardware and software perspectives to prevent equipment damage or safety hazards caused by abnormal operating conditions. Simultaneously, the enlarged pump head design further enhances water pressure and flow rate, meeting more stringent cleaning needs and suitable for various scenarios such as vehicle washing, industrial equipment descaling, and floor cleaning.







With its high-efficiency power, intelligent interaction, and comprehensive protection, this intelligent high-pressure washer will help users achieve safer and more efficient cleaning operations, injecting new momentum into the cleaning industry.