Latosha Kerley Advocates For Stronger Communication In The Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews) LaTosha Kerley, an HR executive based in Nashville, Tennessee, is raising awareness about the role of clear workplace communication and consistent systems in building healthier, more effective organizations.

HR executive LaTosha Kerley is encouraging organizations and professionals to place greater attention on communication, workplace systems, and people-centered leadership. Drawing on years of experience in human resources and employment-related matters, Kerley is highlighting how stronger communication practices can improve both workplace culture and organizational performance.

Kerley says many workplace challenges often stem from simple misunderstandings or unclear processes rather than large structural problems.

“Most problems in organizations start with communication,” Kerley explains.“If you watch carefully, you can usually see where the breakdown happens.”

According to a report from The Economist Intelligence Unit, nearly 44% of employees say poor communication leads to delays or failures in completing projects, while 86% of employees and executives cite lack of collaboration or ineffective communication as the main cause of workplace failures. These figures point to a growing need for organizations to strengthen how information flows between leadership and teams.

Kerley believes HR professionals play a critical role in bridging that gap between policy and real workplace behavior.

“HR sits at the intersection of people and operations,” she says.“If the systems are clear, people can focus on doing good work.”

Over the course of her career, Kerley has observed that many organizations create policies with good intentions but struggle with how those policies translate into everyday work environments.

“You can write policies all day,” she says.“But the real question is how they function in real life.”

Kerley notes that strong communication systems do not always require complex solutions. Often, improvement starts with awareness and consistent leadership behavior.

“People don't need perfection,” she says.“They need consistency. When expectations are clear and communication is steady, teams can move forward with confidence.”

Workplace research reinforces her perspective. A Gallup study found that employees who strongly agree that communication is effective within their workplace are significantly more engaged and productive, while organizations with high employee engagement experience 23% higher profitability on average.

Kerley also emphasizes that professionals at every level can contribute to healthier workplace communication.

“Leadership isn't just about titles,” she says.“It's about how you show up in conversations and how clearly you communicate with others.”

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Kerley encourages professionals to start with small, practical steps within their own workplaces. This includes asking clarifying questions, documenting processes, listening actively during discussions, and creating space for constructive dialogue within teams.

“Better communication doesn't happen overnight,” Kerley says.“But it starts with paying attention and being willing to improve how we work together.”

By focusing on clarity, respect, and consistent communication, she believes individuals and organizations can strengthen both workplace culture and long-term performance.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About LaTosha Kerley

LaTosha Kerley is an HR executive based in Nashville, Tennessee, with a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Strayer University. Her career focuses on human resources leadership, employment-related matters, and organizational systems that support effective workplaces. Known for her observant and people-centered leadership style, Kerley brings practical insight into how communication, structure, and accountability shape successful organizations.

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