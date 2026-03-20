How Do Smart Greenhouses Differ From Traditional Greenhouses?

MENAFN - GetNews) In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, modern facility agriculture is undergoing unprecedented transformation. Intelligent greenhouses, a shining example of modern agriculture, are gradually replacing traditional greenhouses, becoming a key force in increasing crop yields, optimizing the growing environment, and reducing resource consumption. Today, we'll take you on an in-depth exploration of the world of intelligent greenhouses, revealing their significant differences from traditional greenhouses and explaining why they are leading a new trend in future agriculture.

01 Basic Concepts of Intelligent Greenhouses

Intelligent greenhouses are an advanced type of facility agriculture, possessing a comprehensive environmental control system. This system can directly regulate numerous factors such as indoor temperature, light, water, fertilizer, and air, enabling high-yield, stable, and precise production of vegetables and flowers throughout the year, resulting in good economic benefits. With the continuous advancement of the rural revitalization strategy, the construction of vegetable greenhouses has also developed rapidly, and intelligent greenhouses have brought impetus to agricultural development. The control of an intelligent greenhouse generally consists of three main parts: a signal acquisition system, a central computer, and a control system. It is a modern agricultural production facility that utilizes advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, and artificial intelligence to achieve precise monitoring and automatic adjustment of the greenhouse's internal environment (such as temperature, humidity, light, and CO2 concentration). It can not only simulate the optimal environment required for crop growth, but also perform intelligent management based on crop growth stages and changes in the external environment, thereby improving crop quality, shortening the growth cycle, and conserving resources.

02 Comparison between Intelligent Greenhouses and Traditional Greenhouses

#01

Environmental Control Capabilities

Traditional Greenhouses: These are the simplest type of agricultural facility, constructed from plastic film, earthen (brick) walls, bamboo, wood (steel), etc., for growing vegetables. Due to their low cost and low technological level, they are widely used in many parts of my country. Vegetable cultivation relies mainly on the grower's personal experience, such as manually adjusting the temperature and humidity by opening and closing insulation blankets and ventilation vents, which is inefficient and difficult to control precisely.

Intelligent Greenhouses: These mainly involve adding sensors, IoT management systems, integrated water and fertilizer systems, hydroponics, biological control, etc., to multi-span glass (flexible solar) greenhouses for greenhouse management. They monitor environmental parameters in real time and automatically adjust environmental conditions within the greenhouse using intelligent control systems, such as automatically adjusting the opening and closing of shading nets, ventilation and cooling, irrigation and fertilization, and heating or cooling equipment, achieving refined and intelligent cultivation.

#02

Resource Utilization Efficiency

Traditional greenhouse cultivation is often extensive, with irrigation and fertilization largely relying on manual judgment, resulting in inefficient use of water and energy resources. Everything is based on experience, which easily leads to resource waste. Intelligent greenhouses, however, operate differently. They utilize intelligent irrigation systems to precisely supply water based on crop water needs; they comprehensively utilize industrial waste heat and carbon dioxide for heating and supplementary carbon dioxide; and they combine intelligent algorithms to optimize energy use, significantly improving resource utilization efficiency.

#03

Pest and Disease Control

As we all know, traditional greenhouses are heavily reliant on pesticides and fertilizers. During pest and disease control, environmental pollution and pesticide residues are easily generated, greatly impacting the quality of agricultural products. Intelligent greenhouses primarily employ a combination of biological control, physical control, and intelligent early warning systems during crop growth. This allows for timely detection and treatment of pests and diseases, reducing the use of chemical pesticides, ensuring the safety of agricultural products, and effectively improving crop yield and quality.

#04

Data Management and Decision Support

Reliance on weather conditions has always been a major obstacle to agricultural development in my country. The lack of systematic data recording and analysis hinders refined agricultural management. Natural disasters can further exacerbate agricultural difficulties, potentially resulting in farmers reaping nothing after a year of hard work. As a new type of modern agricultural facility, intelligent greenhouses integrate big data analysis and artificial intelligence algorithms to collect and analyze data throughout the entire crop growth process, providing managers with scientific planting suggestions and decision support, thus achieving precision agriculture.

#05

Automation and Intelligence Level

Traditional greenhouses have low levels of automation and high labor intensity, leading to many greenhouse farmers suffering from rheumatism, neck, shoulder, back, and leg pain. Intelligent greenhouses are highly automated and intelligent, reducing labor input, increasing production efficiency, and simultaneously reducing labor intensity.

03 Application Prospects of Intelligent Greenhouses With continuous technological advancements and increasing global demand for sustainable agriculture, intelligent greenhouses have broad application prospects. They are not only suitable for large-scale modern agricultural industrial parks but also offer new possibilities for urban agriculture and home gardening. The emergence of intelligent greenhouses marks a step towards more efficient, environmentally friendly, and intelligent agricultural production, providing strong technical support for achieving agricultural modernization and rural revitalization strategies.