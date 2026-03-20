Empowering Green Energy: Tai'an Test Will Showcase High-Precision Battery Environmental Testing Solutions At The 2026 Korea Battery Show

MENAFN - GetNews) Taiantest has recently officially announced that it will make a significant appearance at the Inter Battery 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. As a global leading provider of environmental reliability and battery safety testing equipment solutions, Taiantest will showcase its latest research and development achievements and full-scenario testing solutions at booth B550-b in the COEX Exhibition Center in Seoul, presenting its technological breakthroughs and engineering capabilities in battery safety testing, environmental simulation, and reliability verification to global customers, partners, and industry experts in the new energy industry chain.

Tai'an Strength & the Significance of Participation in the Exhibition

Taiantest (Guangdong) Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a national-level high-tech enterprise in the field of environmental reliability and battery safety testing in China. It integrates research, production, sales and service. It has a modernized R&D production base of 10,000 square meters, and has established two core testing equipment systems focusing on environment and safety. Its products comply with international standards such as UL 9540A and UN38.3, and are exported to 35+ countries and regions. It serves well-known enterprises like Ningde Time, NIO, and SAIC-GM-Wuling. Its technical strength and global service capabilities are industry-leading appearance at the 2026 Inter Battery Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, is an important measure for Taiantest to expand its global market. Relying on the global battery industry chain resource aggregation advantages of the exhibition, Taiantest will showcase its latest research and development achievements at the B550-b booth, deeply connect with the market demands of South Korea and the Asia-Pacific region for new energy, expand international cooperation; at the same time, it will observe the global battery technology trends, deepen technological innovation, and, as a Chinese local high-quality testing equipment enterprise, promote the alignment of Chinese and foreign battery testing technologies and the integration of the industry chain, providing professional testing support for global energy transformation.

Exhibition of Important Exhibits 1. High and low temperature, humidity and heat stress test chamber: designed to simulate extreme climatic conditions worldwide, helps enterprises accurately assess the performance stability and life expectancy of products in complex temperature and humidity environments. Temperature range: -70°C / -40°C / -20°C ~ +150°C (customizable) Humidity range: 20% ~ 98% RHVariation/Uniformity: ≤±0.5°C / ≤2.0°CHeating and cooling rate: Standard 1.0~3.0°C/min (We can also provide rapid temperature change models at 5°C/min, 10°C/min, etc. according to your requirements) Meeting the standard: IEC 60068-2-1 / 2-2、MIL-STD-810D(US military logo)、UN38.3

2 walk-in laboratory:Not just providing a "large box", but building for you a secure, intelligent and precise overall testing platform Sizing: from several cubic meters to several hundred cubic meters, Taian Testing can be flexibly arranged according to the customer's laboratory site (such as pillar positions, height restrictions).Two structural options are provided: assembled (Panel Type) and welded (Welding Type), to meet different demanding testing environments Precision: the temperature range covers from extremely cold -70°C to high temperature +120°C, with humidity ranging from 10% to 98% RH.

Air circulation design: A patented air duct system specifically designed for large spaces, ensuring uniform temperature and humidity in every corner of the room and avoiding test errors caused by the large space size area:EV battery pack: Reliability and safety performance tests for the vehicle-level Pack regarding temperature and humidity energy storage system: Environmental adaptability and charge-discharge cycle tests for large energy storage cabinets and semiconductors: Accelerated aging and extreme environment simulation for large components equipment: Outdoor environment simulation for 5G base stations and entire cabinets. Meeting the standard:UN38.3、IEC 62619 / IEC 62133、UL 2580

Fair hall:During the exhibition period, this team was on duty throughout the day and responded promptly. They efficiently coordinated business negotiations with the exhibitors, earning the recognition and praise of the participating customers.

Services & Globe vision

Taian Intelligent Equipment (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (Taiantest) adheres to the service concept of integrating R&D, production, sales and after-sales, and provides customers with one-stop professional services covering the entire industrial chain of testing equipment. Relying on a senior technical team and rich industry experience, we offer customized solutions including laboratory overall planning, equipment selection and matching, on-site deployment, intelligent debugging, and long-term operation and maintenance. We also provide professional technical consulting and training services, accurately solve the pain points of inefficient testing and large errors for customers in semiconductor, new energy, aerospace and other fields, and ensure the stable and efficient operation of equipment throughout its life cycle.

With the global development trend of electrification and energy transformation, Taiantest takes "Empowering the Global Testing Industry with Precision Technologe" as its core vision. Our products have covered more than 35 countries and regions around the world, and we have established in-depth cooperative relations with well-known enterprises in the global new energy and testing fields. We keep pace with international advanced testing standards such as UL and CQC, continuously promote the technological innovation and digital upgrading of testing equipment, and actively participate in international industry exchanges and cooperation such as Inter Battery. We are committed to becoming a world-class supplier of environmental reliability and battery safety testing solutions, and working with global partners to build a more reliable and efficient testing system to boost the high-quality development of the global new energy industry.