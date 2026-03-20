Aluminum Prices On A Sustained Rise Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) The sustained upward trajectory of aluminum prices stems from the confluence of tightening supply constraints, structural demand expansion, systemic cost inflation, and the mutually reinforcing effects of geopolitical volatility and historically low inventory levels. In 2026, these drivers are projected to intensify synergistically, exerting further pronounced upward pressure on prices.

I. Supply-Side Constraints: Capacity Expansion Approaching Physical and Policy Limits

1. Domestic electrolytic aluminum capacity has reached its regulatory ceiling - a core structural constraint

China, the world's largest producer of primary aluminum, has enforced a national cap of 45 million metric tons on operational electrolytic aluminum capacity since 2017. By end-2025, compliant operating capacity stands at 44.43 million tons, reflecting a utilization rate of 98.2%. Only approximately 0.83 million tons of compliant, unutilized capacity remains available for deployment. In 2026, no net new capacity additions are anticipated; capacity optimization will occur exclusively through“capacity-for-capacity” replacement-phasing out obsolete facilities while preserving aggregate output. Consequently, domestic supply capacity is effectively locked in at a rigid upper bound.

2. Overseas capacity growth remains subdued, with pronounced regional bottlenecks

In Europe and North America, persistently elevated electricity costs-constituting 30–40% of total production expenses-continue to constrain smelting activity. Concurrently, surging power demand from AI-driven data centers intensifies competition for grid access, accelerating the exit of high-cost smelters. While emerging producers such as Indonesia possess abundant bauxite resources, underdeveloped power infrastructure and immature downstream industrial ecosystems preclude the near-term emergence of large-scale, stable, and cost-competitive electrolytic aluminum supply.

3. Geopolitical instability amplifies supply chain fragility and logistical risk

The Middle East accounts for ~9% of global primary aluminum output and relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz for both alumina imports and aluminum exports. In March 2026, heightened regional tensions prompted temporary production curtailments or shutdowns at several facilities in Qatar and neighboring jurisdictions. Shipping lead times lengthened significantly, and marine insurance premiums rose sharply-eroding global supply resilience and exacerbating short-term supply-demand imbalances.

II. Demand-Side Dynamics: Dual Growth Engines - New Energy Deployment and Material Substitution

1. The new energy sector has emerged as the principal demand catalyst . Electric Vehicles (EVs): Aluminum intensity per vehicle ranges from 200–350 kg-approximately 42% higher than internal combustion engine vehicles. Global EV sales are projected to exceed 22.5 million units in 2026, driving incremental aluminum demand of over 4 million tons. . Photovoltaics (PV) & Energy Storage Systems (ESS): PV installations consume 1.8–2.0 tons of aluminum per GW; ESS deployments require 3,000–5,000 tons per GWh. With global PV additions forecast to grow by 30% and ESS installations by 60% in 2026, combined aluminum demand from these sectors is expected to rise by more than 1 million tons.

2. Accelerated copper-to-aluminum substitution strengthens economic logic

With copper prices exceeding RMB 100,000/ton and the copper-to-aluminum price ratio reaching 4:1-well above the economically viable substitution threshold of 3:1-aluminum adoption is expanding rapidly across household appliance structural components, medium- and low-voltage power cables, and battery enclosures. This shift is projected to generate an additional 1.2 million tons of aluminum demand in 2026.

3. Traditional end-use sectors exhibit moderate but policy-supported recovery

Domestic infrastructure investment remains steady; manufacturing PMI indicators show sustained improvement; and incremental adjustments to real estate policies are yielding marginal stabilization effects. Globally, numerous countries have announced expanded capital expenditure programs targeting transportation, energy, and water infrastructure. As a result, aluminum demand from construction, transportation equipment, and general machinery sectors reflects a measured yet discernible recovery trend.







III. Cost Structure: Rising Energy Expenditures and Deepening Carbon Compliance Burdens

1. Electricity costs exhibit a structural, multi-region upward trend - the dominant cost variable

Electrolytic aluminum production is highly energy-intensive, consuming 13,000–15,000 kWh per ton of output, with electricity representing ~40% of total production cost. . Domestically: Ongoing electricity market reform and accelerated implementation of green power premium mechanisms are shifting the electricity price benchmark upward in both level and structure. . Internationally: Elevated natural gas and crude oil prices have substantially increased energy procurement costs for European and Middle Eastern smelters year-on-year.. Additionally, high-priority power consumers-including AI data centers-are intensifying competition for reliable, high-quality grid access, diminishing aluminum producers' allocation quotas and negotiating leverage.

2. The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) imposes durable, non-negotiable cost pressure

Effective January 2026, CBAM formally includes aluminum products within its scope of coverage. Exporters must now declare and pay fees corresponding to the embedded carbon emissions of their shipments, with free allowances phased out gradually toward zero. Beyond elevating compliance expenditures for export-oriented producers, CBAM exerts a persistent upward influence on the global aluminum price floor via cross-border price transmission.

IV. Inventory and Macroeconomic Liquidity: Structural Tightness Amplified by Monetary Policy Shifts

Global visible aluminum inventories-comprising LME, SHFE, and bonded area stocks-stand at approximately 800,000 tons, equivalent to just 42 days of global static consumption-the lowest level in five years. This severely diminished buffer heightens price sensitivity to even minor supply disruptions or demand surprises, growing consensus among major central banks points toward imminent monetary easing and interest rate reductions. As commodity assets gain renewed appeal as inflation hedges, speculative and strategic positioning further reinforces aluminum's upward price momentum.

As aluminum serves as a critical structural material in optical lens assemblies, its sustained price escalation directly increases raw material procurement costs across the lens manufacturing value chain. This poses significant challenges to bill-of-materials (BOM) cost control and end-product pricing strategies. To safeguard supply chain continuity and uphold long-term collaborative value with customers, Jin Yuan Optoelectronics will maintain current pricing for the vast majority of existing product models-without compromising performance specifications, dimensional accuracy, or functional reliability. For all new development projects initiated post-2026, the company commits to transparent, evidence-based commercial dialogue with customers, jointly establishing a sustainable cost-sharing framework and value-transmission mechanism aligned with evolving input cost realities.