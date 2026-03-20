Author Susann Camus Launches Suspenseful New Mystery Set In Greenville, North Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Susann Camus introduces her latest mystery novel Bless Your Heart, a suspenseful story set in Greenville, North Carolina. The book follows healthcare researcher Jeannie Johal as she investigates sabotage in a pharmaceutical project, only to uncover murder, hidden secrets, and dangerous connections tied to a local arboretum and correctional facility. Blending science, intrigue, and suspense, the novel keeps readers engaged until the final twist.

Largo, Florida, USA - Author Susann Camus announces the release of her latest novel, Bless Your Heart, a gripping mystery that blends healthcare research, community intrigue, and the hidden dangers of the natural world. Set in Greenville, North Carolina, the novel follows healthcare researcher Jeannie Johal as she is assigned to investigate suspicious sabotage in a major pharmaceutical research project that could potentially improve the health of millions.







When Jeannie arrives in Greenville to begin her assignment, the investigation takes a shocking turn when her new boss is murdered on Jeannie's first day on the job. As she digs deeper into the mystery, Jeannie discovers that the nearby Pitt County Arboretum, home to beautiful yet poisonous plants, and the local correctional facility, filled with dangerous criminals, may hold the key to the truth. Surrounded by a close-knit community where everyone seems to know each other, where secrets are carefully guarded, Jeannie must decipher who she can trust before she becomes the next victim. With lives at stake and the integrity of a multi-million-dollar research project on the line, the race is on to uncover who is manipulating the data and why.







About the Author







Susann Camus is a writer, editor, and avid master gardener who enjoys combining her passions for healthcare and gardening in her storytelling. Her novel Bless Your Heart is the highly anticipated sequel to See Me. The story takes readers to Greenville, North Carolina, particularly the Pitt County Arboretum and surrounding areas near Government Circle, where Jeannie Johal is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the sabotage of an important research project. Through suspense, vivid settings, and complex characters, Camus delivers an engaging mystery that keeps readers guessing until the very end.

Book Availability

Bless Your Heart by Susann Camus is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Readers who enjoy suspenseful mysteries with a unique blend of healthcare science and botanical intrigue will find this novel a compelling addition to their summer reading list.

Contact Information

Author: Susann Camus

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Phone: 252-378-8468

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