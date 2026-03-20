Author Susann Camus Launches Suspenseful New Mystery Set In Greenville, North Carolina
Largo, Florida, USA - Author Susann Camus announces the release of her latest novel, Bless Your Heart, a gripping mystery that blends healthcare research, community intrigue, and the hidden dangers of the natural world. Set in Greenville, North Carolina, the novel follows healthcare researcher Jeannie Johal as she is assigned to investigate suspicious sabotage in a major pharmaceutical research project that could potentially improve the health of millions.
When Jeannie arrives in Greenville to begin her assignment, the investigation takes a shocking turn when her new boss is murdered on Jeannie's first day on the job. As she digs deeper into the mystery, Jeannie discovers that the nearby Pitt County Arboretum, home to beautiful yet poisonous plants, and the local correctional facility, filled with dangerous criminals, may hold the key to the truth. Surrounded by a close-knit community where everyone seems to know each other, where secrets are carefully guarded, Jeannie must decipher who she can trust before she becomes the next victim. With lives at stake and the integrity of a multi-million-dollar research project on the line, the race is on to uncover who is manipulating the data and why.
About the Author
Susann Camus is a writer, editor, and avid master gardener who enjoys combining her passions for healthcare and gardening in her storytelling. Her novel Bless Your Heart is the highly anticipated sequel to See Me. The story takes readers to Greenville, North Carolina, particularly the Pitt County Arboretum and surrounding areas near Government Circle, where Jeannie Johal is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the sabotage of an important research project. Through suspense, vivid settings, and complex characters, Camus delivers an engaging mystery that keeps readers guessing until the very end.
Book Availability
Bless Your Heart by Susann Camus is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Readers who enjoy suspenseful mysteries with a unique blend of healthcare science and botanical intrigue will find this novel a compelling addition to their summer reading list.
Contact Information
Author: Susann Camus
Email:...
Phone: 252-378-8468
Website:
Social Media
Facebook:
X (Twitter):
LinkedIn:
Instagram:
Others: |
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment