Shqueenca King Releases Powerful Memoir No One Hears My Loud Cries

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"No One Hears My Loud Cries By Shqueenca King"

Author Shqueenca King announces the release of her deeply personal memoir, No One Hears My Loud Cries, a raw and emotionally honest account of survival, love, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this compelling debut, King shares her journey from childhood abandonment and loss to the complexities of adulthood relationships and motherhood. The book explores themes of loyalty, emotional neglect, trauma, resilience, and the courage it takes to choose oneself after years of feeling unseen.

No One Hears My Loud Cries begins with King's early experiences of being abandoned by her mother and losing the only father figure she knew. Raised by her grandmother and supported by a cousin who became like a sister, King learned early what it meant to survive emotional hardship. These formative years shaped her understanding of love, trust, and loyalty.

As the memoir progresses, King chronicles her adult relationships, including marriage, where she confronts feelings of invisibility and emotional isolation. Through candid reflections, she examines patterns of giving without receiving, forgiving without healing, and holding onto hope long after warning signs appeared. Her writing addresses the painful reality of loving deeply while feeling unheard.

The memoir also highlights King's role as a devoted mother determined to break generational cycles. Despite her own experiences with abandonment, she commits herself fully to raising her children with presence and unconditional love.

King's narrative voice is direct and unfiltered, offering readers an intimate look into her internal struggles. She addresses difficult topics such as betrayal, broken promises, emotional exhaustion, and the fear of starting over. At the same time, the book emphasizes empowerment, growth, and reclaiming personal worth.

Queena King describes herself as a woman from a small city striving to live out her dream of telling her story. Her hope is that readers will not only understand her pain but also recognize pieces of their own experiences within her words.

No One Hears My Loud Cries speaks to anyone who has ever felt invisible in relationships, questioned their worth, or struggled to let go of something that was slowly breaking them. It is both a memoir and a message: healing begins when silence ends.

About the Author

Shqueenca King is a writer committed to sharing her lived experiences in hopes of inspiring others. Through vulnerability and honesty, she encourages readers to confront their own truths and find strength in their stories.