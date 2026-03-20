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"Beata Ceramics Co., Ltd."Since 1997, Beata Ceramics is a leading China manufacturer of outdoor paving tiles and wall cladding. Operating 3 eco-friendly factories in Quanzhou, we produce high-performance porcelain tiles (12–30mm) with 27-ton load capacity and ≤0.5% water absorption. Featuring SYSTEM inkjet technology, our R&D team replicates premium Italian/Spanish stones. We offer R11–R13 anti-slip solutions for plazas, pools, and driveways. Certified ISO 9001/14001, we provide OEM/ODM and fast global delivery.

QUANZHOU, CHINA - As the international construction and landscaping industries face rising costs and climate-driven durability challenges in 2026, Beata Ceramics Co., Ltd., a premier China outdoor paving tiles factory, today announced the global availability of its high-performance porcelain paving tiles and outdoor wall cladding systems.

Designed to solve the core pain points of modern commercial procurement-namely material failure under heavy loads, environmental degradation, and rising maintenance costs-Beata Ceramics is positioning its latest outdoor tiles solutions as the ultimate replacement for natural stone.

Engineering Resilience: Solving the "Breaking Point" for Driveways and Plazas

For developers and architects, the primary "pain point" of outdoor paving is structural failure. Traditional natural stone often cracks under the weight of logistics vehicles or through the expansion-contraction cycles of freeze-thaw climates.

Beata Ceramics' driveway tiles are engineered to eliminate this risk. By utilizing large-tonnage presses (up to 20,000 tons), the company produces tiles that:



Exceed 7000N Breaking Strength: Surpassing 30mm natural stone slabs with only 20mm of thickness.

Bear 27 Tons of Pressure: Specifically designed for logistics parks, car showroom tiles, and public plazas. Ensure Ultra-Low Water Absorption (≤0.5%): Preventing the internal moisture penetration that leads to "tenting" or structural detachment in harsh climates.

"We aren't just selling tiles; we are providing a structural guarantee," says Emma, Head of International Sales at Beata Ceramics. "As a true outdoor paving tiles manufacturer founded in 1997, we have seen the shift toward high-traffic public spaces. Our 2026 lineup focuses on 'Weather Resistance Grade I' certification, ensuring our porcelain paving tiles remain warp-free from -30°C to +80°C."

Aesthetic Authenticity: The "Stone-Effect" without the Stone Price

While durability is critical, luxury commercial projects demand the "high-end" look of rare Italian or Spanish stone. Beata Ceramics solves the cost-vs-aesthetic dilemma by employing five high-definition SYSTEM inkjet printers.

As a top 10 outdoor wall stones manufacturer, Beata's R&D team sources rare mineral samples from Europe to recreate hyper-realistic textures. Whether for supermarket tiles that require high stain resistance or outdoor wall stones for luxury hotel facades, the result is a product that 99% of sample recipients confirm is indistinguishable from natural stone.

Main Product Spotlight: Wall Cladding Tiles (18mm-20mm) and Outdoor Wall Tiles (12mm-13mm) featuring lychee, water-washed, and flamed finishes. These provide the organic depth of natural rock with the industrial performance of vitrified porcelain.

Safety and Inclusion: Redefining Public Facility Standards

With tightening global regulations on accessibility and public safety, Beata Ceramics has expanded its tactile paving factory capacity. By integrating tactile paving (featuring anti-slip ratings from R11 to R13) into its core catalog, the company offers a "one-stop" shop for commercial tiles solutions.

"Procurement managers often struggle with consolidating diverse materials for a single project," Emma explains. "By offering plaza tiles, tactile paving, and swimming pool tiles from the same outdoor tiles factory, we reduce shipping complexity and ensure color consistency across a project's various zones."











Direct Sourcing: The Power of 3 Factories

In a market saturated with trading companies, Beata Ceramics stands as a true manufacturer. Operating three modern, eco-friendly production facilities covering 200,000 square meters in Quanzhou, the company guarantees:



Capacity: 50,000 SQM per day output via 8 automated lines.

Scale: USD 45 million annual turnover with 300+ dedicated staff. Speed: 3–7 day delivery for stock and 20–30 days for outdoor tiles OEM/ODM custom orders.

About Beata Ceramics Co., Ltd.

A Leading Outdoor Tiles Manufacturer with Strong Production Capacity

Located in Quanzhou, Fujian Province-one of China's major ceramic production hubs-Beata Ceramics operates three large, environmentally friendly manufacturing facilities covering more than 200,000 square meters. The company employs over 300 skilled professionals and maintains a daily production capacity exceeding 50,000 square meters.

As a professional outdoor porcelain tiles manufacturer and paving tiles factory, Beata Ceramics has invested heavily in advanced production equipment and automation technology to ensure consistent quality and reliable delivery for large international projects.

The factory operates eight automated production lines equipped with large-tonnage hydraulic presses ranging from 5,000 tons to 20,000 tons. These presses enable the production of large-format porcelain paving tiles up to 900 × 1800 mm with thickness options from 12 mm to 30 mm, making them ideal for heavy-duty outdoor environments such as driveways, commercial plazas, and transportation infrastructure.

The company's advanced glazing systems and five high-definition SYSTEM inkjet printers allow Beata Ceramics to accurately replicate the natural textures and color variations of stone. These technologies ensure that outdoor wall cladding tiles and porcelain paving tiles deliver the elegant appearance of natural stone while offering the superior durability of porcelain materials.





