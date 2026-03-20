Gigngo Surpasses Thousands Of Users As Its Video-First Local Services Marketplace Spans All 50 States

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"GigNGo - Where Your Character Gets You the Job"GigNGo, the workers-first marketplace where personality is the product, has reached thousands of users with active posts across all 50 U.S. states and Canadian provinces - fueled by its GigFeed, a TikTok-style video discovery experience that lets homeowners see who they're hiring before they hire them.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - March 20, 2026 - In a market flooded with faceless bids and anonymous contractor profiles, GigNGo is building something fundamentally different - a local services marketplace where personality is the product, and video is how you find the person you actually want to hire.

The platform, founded by Cameron Lockrey, has surpassed thousands of users with job posts now active across all 50 U.S. states and multiple Canadian provinces - organic reach that signals a cultural appetite for something the gig economy has never quite offered: the ability to see who you're hiring before you hire them.

The ecosystem rewards authenticity over advertising spend - and thousands of users across the country are already living inside it.

At the center of the GigNGo experience is the GigFeed - a short-form video discovery feed modeled after the scroll-and-discover behavior that TikTok introduced to the world, but applied to real local needs. A homeowner doesn't browse a list of handymen sorted by price. They scroll through workers who show their craft, their personality, their hustle - and they hire the one they feel like they already know.

"We're not building a directory. We're building an ecosystem," said Cameron Lockrey, Founder of GigNGo. "The moment someone opens GigNGo, sees a worker's video, and thinks 'that's exactly who I want' - that's the experience we're after. From need to done, powered by trust you can actually see."

Workers on GigNGo aren't just service providers - they're brand builders. Every video posted is a piece of a professional identity that lives on a Google-indexed profile, discoverable beyond the app itself. And unlike every major competitor in the space, GigNGo takes zero commission. Workers pay a flat monthly subscription and keep 100% of every dollar they earn - meaning the platform's incentives are structurally aligned with the worker, not against them.

The result is a marketplace that feels alive on both sides. Homeowners discover workers the way they discover content. Workers show up as people, not as a bid.

GigNGo is currently expanding focused operations in Pittsburgh, PA and Dallas, TX, while actively pursuing accelerator partnerships to fuel its next phase of growth. Workers and homeowners can join GigNGo today at gigngo or by downloading the app on iOS and Android.

About GigNGo

GigNGo (gigngo) is a workers-first local services marketplace founded by Cameron Lockrey. The platform allows workers to keep 100% of their earnings through a flat monthly subscription, while employers post jobs for free. GigNGo's GigFeed - a TikTok-style short-form video discovery feed - lets workers build personal brands so their character gets them the job. GigNGo has surpassed thousands of users with active posts spanning all 50 U.S. states and multiple Canadian provinces.