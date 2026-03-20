FMUSER Releases: 2026 Best Equipment List For New FM Radio Stations

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FMUSER INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED, a global leader in broadcasting equipment solutions, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 radio station configuration list (Solution No.: PI-260302506). Specifically engineered for high-standard station construction in complex terrains-such as African mountains, vast plains, or tropical rainforests-this list integrates high-efficiency transmission systems, digital studios, and green energy solutions.

FMUSER INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED, a global leader in broadcasting equipment solution, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 FM radio station configuration list (Solution No.: PI-260302506 ). Specifically engineered for high-standard station construction in complex terrains-such as African mountains, vast plains, or tropical rainforests-this list integrates high-efficiency transmission systems, digital studios, and green energy solutions. It is designed to provide global broadcasters with a stable, professional, and future-ready turnkey solution.







I. Core Transmission and Signal Coverage System

This section constitutes the "power heart" of the station, ensuring signals bridge vast geographical barriers to reach listeners' receivers with precision.



FMUSER 3000W Compact FM Stereo Transmitter (FUK618F-3KW): This transmitter features full frequency coverage from 87.0MHz to 108.0MHz with a precise 10KHz frequency step. With a carrier frequency precision of ±200Hz and residual wave radiation controlled at ≥67dBc, it delivers an extremely pure signal even in urban areas with heavy radio interference. It supports 600Ω balanced analog and 110Ω balanced digital AES/EBU inputs, providing top-tier audio fidelity that significantly enhances listener loyalty.

FMUSER 4-bay Dipole Panel Antenna: Designed with a standard 50Ω impedance and a VSWR better than 1.1, this system includes all necessary mounting clamps. A low VSWR ensures that the 3000W power is radiated with maximum efficiency, minimizing return loss damage to the transmitter and allowing your signal to cover a broader horizon. Professional Lightning Protection Complete Kit for Tower Antenna: A dedicated protection suite for broadcast towers, including a 50-meter specialized ground wire. In thunderstorm-prone terrains, this kit rapidly directs high-voltage surges to the ground, protecting expensive antenna systems from physical damage and ensuring continuous broadcasting during extreme weather.



II. Digital Studio and Audio Hub

Designed to create a professional-grade "audio signature" for the station through cutting-edge DSP technology and automated workflows.



FMUSER Mirage 4 Evo DSP Digital Audio Processor: Features 24-bit processing resolution and an ultra-low 3ms audio latency, with built-in 3-band processing and a 4-band equalizer. It creates a warm, clear, and recognizable sound texture and supports remote control via RJ45 or Ethernet, allowing engineers to optimize audio quality from thousands of miles away.

FMUSER DJ-AUTO-200 Broadcast Control System: Integrates a professional host with a display, automation software, and a high-performance sound card. It enables 24/7 automated operation based on preset tasks, significantly reducing labor costs while ensuring precise program switching.

FMUSER Digital 16-channel Mixer (Behringer X32 Producer): Serving as the mixing core of the studio, this 16-channel digital mixer provides powerful routing and processing. Its flexible digital mixing allows hosts to handle multiple guest interviews and remote links effortlessly, enhancing the professional feel of live broadcasts.

RDS-A FM Broadcast RDS Encoder Kit (COROS Fmuser): Fully supports RDS services like PI, PS, AF, and TA and is compatible with HTTP and SNTP protocols. By pushing station names, dynamic song titles, and traffic alerts to listeners' car receivers, it boosts brand presence and opens new advertising opportunities. FMUSER FU-478 Professional FM Radio Modulator: Combines DSP+DDS technology to provide a high SNR ( 70dB ) and stereo separation ( 60dB ) within the 76.00MHz to 108.00MHz range. Its optimization for analog, AES/EBU, and SCA inputs ensures lossless signal conversion from source to transmission.



III. Link Transmission and Monitoring Security

Solves the geographical isolation between the studio and the transmitter tower while building a precise monitoring environment.



Barix Internet STL Link (Instreamer ICE EU & Exstreamer 500 INTL): Utilizes IP network protocols for high-fidelity audio backhaul, eliminating the line-of-sight constraints of traditional microwave links. This allows your studio to be in a convenient urban area while the transmitter is on a distant hilltop, achieving high-quality cross-terrain transmission at a low cost.

FMUSER BS-2M-4(B) Professional Studio Monitor Speakers: Equipped with 3.5-inch woven composite units and supporting TRS balanced and RCA inputs, these speakers feature independent MF/HF controls. They provide precise real-time feedback for hosts, ensuring every syllable meets studio standards.

FMUSER Microphone SM-18EL + Blowout Net (BS-2M-1): A professional studio condenser microphone with an efficient pop filter designed for delicate vocal capture. It effectively filters ambient noise, making the host's voice sound professional and "thick".

FMUSER Microphones Boom Arm (BS-2M-2): Provides stable support and flexible angle adjustment, ensuring hosts can broadcast in the most comfortable posture without mechanical noise.

FMUSER Monitor Headphone (BS-2M-3): Ergonomically designed for long-term comfort, allowing audio staff to catch the smallest flaws during post-production to ensure high-quality output.

FMUSER KS-1 Behringer UMC22 Professional Sound Card: A 2-channel USB professional sound card that provides a clean digital interface, ensuring analog signals are digitized losslessly for major production software.

FMUSER KS-1 4-Way Headphone Amplifier Distributor: Supports high-definition monitoring for multiple guests simultaneously, with independent volume control for each channel to solve varying volume needs during interviews. FMUSER KS-1 Tascam DR-05X Recorder: Provides portable field interview support and secure backups of critical broadcast data, ensuring precious material is recorded with high fidelity anywhere.



IV. Environmental Adaptation and Auxiliary Systems

Deeply customized for power and workflow needs in infrastructure-limited areas.



FMUSER 100A Solar Inverter (6.2KW): Supports 48V systems and integrates MPPT maximum power point tracking, providing solid green energy security for remote areas with unstable or no electricity. It ensures the station stays on air during outages and significantly reduces long-term operational costs.

FMUSER Four-way Hotline Coupler: Optimizes voice isolation and clarity for listener calls, supporting multiple simultaneous interactions to enrich program fun and participation. ON AIR Light: A bright red indicator that regulates workflow and alerts personnel to remain quiet, fostering a professional and efficient studio environment.



Get Your Custom Solution and Quote

As signal coverage requirements vary globally based on terrain, these configurations have been optimized for typical environments. We strongly recommend contacting the FMUSER team to receive:

A 360° terrain signal simulation coverage map based on your specific coordinates.

A customized energy replenishment plan based on local sunlight and power conditions.

A comprehensive custom quote including shipping, customs clearance, and installation support.



Service Guarantee: All equipment in this list enjoys a one-year free warranty and an eight-year factory-cost warranty for parts. All orders will be shipped within 15 days after confirmation.

Contact FMUSER Global Sales Director Immediately:

Contact: Tom

WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 13922702227

Email: Sales@fmuser..com

Website:

Address: Room 305, HuiLanGe, No.273 Huang Pu Road West, TianHe District, Guangzhou, China