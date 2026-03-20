The Weighted Blanket Evolution Is Here: Announcing The All-Modular Ahloobo ZIP METM

MENAFN - GetNews) MMBio, Inc. has announced that the Ahloobo ZIP ME will officially launch on Kickstarter this April. This next-generation sleep solution is designed to eliminate the common frustrations associated with traditional weighted blankets, such as suffocating bulk, trapped body heat, and the use of synthetic plastic beads.







A key feature of the Ahloobo ZIP ME is its innovative modular design. Users are no longer trapped under a massive, unmanageable blanket. Each unit is equipped with a premium zipper system, allowing users to seamlessly connect multiple sections together. A single unit is perfectly sized to rest over the torso to deliver soothing deep touch pressure, while two or more units can be zipped together to provide even deeper, enveloping pressure.







The Ahloobo ZIP ME introduces a new era of grounded relaxation by utilizing a safe and highly functional natural filling. Unlike cheap plastic or glass beads, these 100% naturally occurring minerals provide a heavy, dense feel that wraps comfortably around the body. Furthermore, this natural filling has been verified through rigorous testing to possess antibacterial, antifungal, and deodorizing properties. The Ahloobo ZIP ME also delivers its deep touch pressure silently, completely avoiding the distracting rustling noises that traditional blankets often create when a user tosses and turns. This exceptionally quiet experience is made possible by the premium exterior fabric and the specially designed wave-shaped stitching, which work perfectly together to secure the filling and eliminate noise.

Durability and hygiene remain at the forefront of the design. The outer shell features OEKO-TEX certified European fabric that is highly resistant to scratches and spills. This makes the Ahloobo ZIP ME completely pet-friendly, allowing users to relax with their cats and dogs without worrying about damage from claws. For easy maintenance, the Ahloobo ZIP ME includes a dedicated removable cover that can be placed in the washing machine, while the main body can simply be wiped down with a wet wipe to manage everyday spills and stains.







"We spent a long time analyzing the limitations of existing weighted blankets and systematically resolved them," said a spokesperson for the Ahloobo design team.“By combining natural minerals with expert craftsmanship, we have engineered a modular, size-adjustable weighted blanket. By reducing the base size and adding zippers for effortless expansion, we ensure that anyone can maximize its therapeutic effects and achieve deeper, more restorative sleep without the hassle.”

The Ahloobo ZIP ME is set to go live on Kickstarter later this month, offering exclusive early bird pricing for the initial supporters of the campaign.







ABOUT AHLOOBO

At MMBio, Inc., we believe true innovation lies in erasing everyday discomfort. We design premium, modular relaxation tools that adapt to you. By combining innovative ideas with expert craftsmanship, we create grounded comfort solutions to help you achieve deeper, more restorative rest.