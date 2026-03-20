Texas Sumo Game Rental Brings High-Energy Competition To Spring Events With New Rocket Darts Attraction

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"We aim for games that people can walk up to and instantly get sucked in,” said Laura LeFlore.“With Rocket Darts, someone throws one dart and suddenly everyone wants a turn."Texas Sumo Game Rental introduces Rocket Darts as a high-energy inflatable game for spring festivals, school events, and community gatherings across Dallas–Fort Worth.

Dallas, TX - As spring arrives across North Texas, communities are beginning to organize the seasonal events that bring families outdoors. School field days, church festivals, neighborhood block parties, and park celebrations are all common ways communities mark the season.

Texas Sumo Game Rental has introduced Rocket Darts as a new interactive attraction designed for these types of gatherings. The oversized inflatable game features a tall target and Velcro-tipped darts, turning a simple toss into a fun competition.

Participants take turns aiming for the target while friends and families watch and cheer from the sidelines. The easy-to-understand format makes it approachable for kids, teens, and adults looking to try their luck.

“We aim for games that people can walk up to and instantly get sucked in,” said Laura LeFlore.“With Rocket Darts, someone throws one dart and suddenly everyone wants a turn.”

Rocket Darts is part of Texas Sumo Game Rental's lineup of interactive attractions available for spring festivals and community events throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

With more than three decades of experience serving North Texas, Texas Sumo Game Rental operates one of the largest interactive rental inventories in the state, supported by a dedicated office team and a full delivery fleet that meets all Texas safety requirements.

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