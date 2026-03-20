Tampa Bay Realtor Adam Fernandez Earns Short Sales And Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) Certification With Keller Williams

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"Adam Fernandez Realty: Tampa Realtor - Keller Williams Tampa Central now has Keller WIlliams short sale and foreclosure expert certification."Keller Williams Tampa Central's Adam Fernandez has been recognized for earning the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) certification from the National Association of REALTORS®. This distinction reflects his expanded qualifications to represent clients in distressed property transactions and reinforces his dedication to maintaining the highest professional standards in real estate.

Tampa, Florida - Mar 20, 2026 - Adam Fernandez of Keller Williams Tampa Central is pleased to announce the achievement of the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) certification from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

"In a real estate market shaped by economic uncertainty, understanding short sales and foreclosures is more critical than ever," said Jen Rzeszewski, Vice President & Executive Director, CRD | Center for REALTOR® Development NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. "The SFR® certification equips REALTORS® with practical tools and education to guide clients through these challenging transactions with confidence."

Adam Fernandez joins a network of dedicated professionals trained to navigate the complexities of short sales and foreclosure transactions. The SFR® curriculum covers essential topics, including understanding the short-sale process, working with lenders, and providing clients with the support they need during difficult times.

With the SFR® certification, Adam Fernandez is now well-prepared to help clients make informed decisions and achieve successful outcomes when buying or selling distressed properties.

To learn more about the SFR® Certification, visit .

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark identifying a real estate professional who is a NAR member subscribing to its strict Code of Ethics.

For more information, visit .

About the SFR® Certification

The Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) certification provides REALTORS® with the expertise to assist clients in navigating short sales and foreclosures, offering them critical resources and support in today's evolving real estate market.