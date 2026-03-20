Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Awards Soldiers Who Destroyed Russian Ka-52 Helicopter With FPV Drone

Zelensky Awards Soldiers Who Destroyed Russian Ka-52 Helicopter With FPV Drone


2026-03-20 07:11:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa announced this on Telegram.

"Today, on the Pokrovsk axis, operators of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces calmly and professionally did their job. The 'Predators of Heights' crew struck a Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone. A machine worth millions was destroyed by a precise FPV drone strike," Palisa said.

Read also: General Staff confirms damage to Russian A-50 aircraft

He noted that this was not accidental, but the result of systematic work, adding that it was already the second such success for the unit.

"The president has just signed a decree awarding these soldiers the Order of Courage, 2nd class. It is absolutely deserved. This is what modern warfare looks like today – where it is not the size of equipment that matters, but the level of training, precision, and technology. Great job," Palisa said.

The decree to that effect, No. 252/2026, has been published on the official website of the head of state.

On March 20, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the Donetsk region using an FPV drone.

Photo: Ukraine's Presidential Office

MENAFN20032026000193011044ID1110889452



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search